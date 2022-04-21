Avian flu already hits 31 states in the United States – 04/20/2022 – Commodities Shuttle

Bird flu, caused by the type A influenza virus, spreads across the United States. The country’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has already found 213 outbreaks, spread across 31 states.

Of these outbreaks, 138 affected commercial farms, and the total number of contaminated birds adds up to 29 million. In many cases, the disease was found only in wild birds or backyard animals.

Avian influenza returns to the United States seven years after the 2015 outbreak, when the disease affected nearly 50 million birds.

Avian influenza viruses are classified as low pathogenic or highly pathogenic. In the case of the United States, the avian influenza virus strain is highly pathogenic (HPAI). Quite contagious, the virus spreads quickly.

The first confirmation of the disease occurred on February 8, on a turkey farm in the state of Indiana. A few days later it was already affecting a chicken farm in Kentucky.

The most serious situation is in Iowa, where the disease mainly affects laying hens. There are already 12 million birds affected.

The advance of the disease in the country affects prices in this sector, which are higher, especially for eggs.

A spread of avian influenza in the United States could further disrupt the world poultry market, which is already suffering from a reduction in supply from Ukraine, due to the war with Russia.

Americans produce 20.5 million tons of poultry meat a year and consume 17.2 million. Exports from the United States reach 3.36 million, below only the 4.6 million tons of Brazil, which leads the world market.

The European Union, the third largest exporter, sells 1.8 million tons on the foreign market, according to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture).

The main importers of chicken meat are the Japanese, who purchase 1.1 million tons a year, and the Mexicans, who buy 940 thousand.

The world production of chicken meat should reach 100 million tons this year, and 13.4 million will be sold in the foreign market.

With the retraction of production in Ukraine, Usda estimates that Brazil will increase its share in the market, taking 35% of world trade.

The North Americans, depending on the progress of the disease, are left with 25%, while the Ukrainians practically leave the foreign market this year.



