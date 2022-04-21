Babies are born at one year old in South Korea; understand

South Korea has a different way of counting age: as soon as a baby is born, it is considered to be one year old. Every new year (January 1), that same baby already marks the second year, which means that someone born in December can reach the two-year-old mark in a few weeks of life.

In practice, the country has three different systems for counting someone’s age: there is an international one, which uses a person’s date of birth; the official one, in which babies are born at 0 years of age and gain a year every January 1st, and the “Korean age” method, which is the most socially used, where everyone is automatically one year old at birth and are one year older on New Year’s Day, regardless of birth date.

This means that a person born on December 30, 1995 would be 28 years of age Korean, 26 years of age internationally, and at the same time 27 years of official age. This tradition of calculating age began in China and has been part of the culture of different parts of Asia, but South Korea is the only country that still maintains it.

South Korea has its own way of counting age (Image: twenty20photos/envato)

Maybe not for long, even. The country intends to abolish this method, which has already caused some social and even economic consequences, due to persistent confusion and disputes over age calculation when receiving social, pension and other administrative services.

This confusion came to a head especially during the pandemic, because health officials used the international age and the Korean age interchangeably to define the age range for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. The idea of ​​coming up with a standard isn’t all that new, however. Since 2019, draft laws have been circulating in South Korea for this purpose.

Source: BBC, Insider