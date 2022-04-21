Bacteria found in urine may indicate aggressive prostate cancer

uIn a new study published in the scientific journal European Urology Oncology and cited by the #trendsbr portal, it states that certain bacteria detected in urine may be associated with the most aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Scientists believe the discovery could help detect and prevent tumor formation. Although it has not yet been determined precisely whether the bacterium causes cancer, or whether it is just a marker of the pathology.

According to the BBC, bacterial infections play a key role in the development of other types of cancer. H. pylori, for example, is linked to stomach cancer.

For the purposes of this research, the researchers examined more than 600 individuals with and without prostate cancer, in order to better understand the usefulness of detecting bacteria in urine.

Specialists found the presence of five varieties of microorganisms common in urine and tissue samples from men whose tumors eventually progressed and became aggressive. In the course of the study identified anaerobic bacteria, which grow without oxygen, reports the BBC.

Additionally, two of the new species of bacteria identified by the scientists were dubbed Porphyromonas bobii and Varibaculum prostatecancerukia.

“Among the things we still don’t know is whether these bacteria are causing cancer or whether we have a deficient immune response that allows them to grow. But we hope that our findings and future work can lead to new treatment options, to delay or prevent the development of aggressive prostate cancer”, reveals researcher Rachel Hurst, from the University of East Anglia, in the United Kingdom, one of the authors of the study.

Scientists believe that certain bacteria produce hormones that stimulate the formation of aggressive tumors. However, further studies are needed to determine how microorganisms impact prostate tumor growth.

