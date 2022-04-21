Bahia records 480 active cases of Covid-19 and four more deaths; see data | Bahia

Bahia has 480 active cases of Covid-19, according to data released this Thursday (21), by the State Health Department (Sesab). In addition, 522 known cases of the disease and four deaths were recorded. Another 505 people were considered cured of the disease.

According to Sesab, of the 1,540,511 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,510,206 are considered recovered and 29,825 have died.

The bulletin also counts 1,840,632 discarded cases, 330,974 under investigation and 63,156 health professionals who have been confirmed for Covid-19.

Sesab reported that the data may change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Thursday.

The complete bulletin is available on the Sesab website and on Business Intelligence.

So far we have 11,489,598 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,621,548 with the second dose or single dose and 5,350,558 with the booster dose.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 867,457 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 295,788 have also taken the second dose.

Bahia has 953 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 185 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 19%.

Of these beds, 390 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 16% (64 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 36 of the 43 vacancies are with patients, which represents an occupancy rate of 84%. Clinical beds for adults are at 11% occupancy and children’s beds at 45%.

In Salvador, of the 443 active beds, 139 are occupied (31% overall occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 26% and the pediatric ICU is 90%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 21% occupancy and pediatric beds are at 50%.

