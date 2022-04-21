Barcelona beat Real Sociedad, delaying Real Madrid title

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0, today (21), at Reale Arena, for the 33rd round of the Spanish Championship. The goal was scored by Aubameyang just ten minutes into the first half, with assistance from Ferran Torres.

The result takes Barça to 63 points in the second position of the La Liga table, 15 less than leaders Real Madrid and still with one game to play. With five more rounds to go, Real saw their early title chance postponed, which would only have happened if Real Sociedad had won this Thursday.

Real Sociedad have more than one week off until May 1, when they face Rayo Vallecano away from home. Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, has little time to rest: on Sunday (24), they receive the same opponent at 4 pm, in Camp Nou, in a late game of the 21st round. Another chance to close the gap to Real Madrid and keep the dream of clinching the title.

Ferran was the best on the field

Ferran Torres assisted Barcelona’s goal this Thursday in San Sebastian Image: Ander Gillenea/AFP

Aubameyang only scored with a header ten minutes into the first half because Ferran Torres was not scared of possession inside Real Sociedad’s area and knew the ideal moment and strength to lift the ball to his teammate. In the second half, he also gave the pass for a great chance in front of goal missed by Gavi, proving his high level of performance in this match. With accurate passing, skill and good passing, Ferran stole the show in San Sebastian.

Double attack without forgiveness

Isak missed an incredible chance from Real Sociedad in the game. It was a move in the 42nd minute of the first half, when Barça were winning 1-0. In a counterattack, Sorloth dominated in the middle, carried two markers and gave a sugary pass to the Swede. Facing ter Stegen, Isak attempted a shot, but the impression was that the ball hit the bone and didn’t even go in the direction of the goal, straight out. An unbelievable missed chance that compromised the course of the home team’s game.

But it could get worse: just three minutes into the second half, Januzaj tried to serve Sorloth twice in a high-speed move. In the first, the pass came out a little behind and could not be completed. In the second, Sorloth appeared free at the second post, without a goalkeeper, and managed to kick over the goal. Sorloth and Isak, the offensive hopes of Real Sociedad, did badly.

two different times

The game started very intense, with both teams looking for the attack, scoring firmly and even flirting with violence, in an unjustifiable excess of fouls. With Dembélé in good form, Barcelona created the best chances in the first half, but slowed down in the final stage, when Real Sociedad played to seek an equalizer and put pressure on the opponent. Ter Stegen made all the difference to keep the score in Barça’s favor.

How was Daniel Alves?

Daniel Alves falls after split with Rafinha in Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Image: Ander Gillenea/AFP

The Brazilian right-back was not a great highlight, but he also has no reason to be ashamed of his performance in today’s match. Cast in his common role with Xavi, as a more defensive midfielder on the right side, he participated in some offensive actions by serving Dembélé in speed and in defense he did not compromise. He was injured in the 21st minute of the second half after a challenge with Rafinha.

the goal

Barcelona opened the scoring in the tenth minute of the first half. There was a play on the left side of the attack that Dembélé finished on the post. Real Sociedad’s defenders were slow to react, Gavi regained his ball pose and played in the small area for Ferran, who had the peace of mind to lift perfectly for Aubameyang’s header close to the second post at the back of the net.

Aubameyang scores Barcelona’s header against Real Sociedad Image: Ander Gillenea/AFP

DATASHEET

REAL COMPANY 0 x 1 BARCELONA

Competition: Spanish Championship, 33rd round

Stadium: Reale Arena (Anoeta Stadium), in San Sebastian (Spain)

date/time: April 21, 2022 (Thursday), at 4:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

assistants: Juan Yuste and Gonzalo Garcia

VAR: Juan Martínez Munuera

yellow cards: Normand (Real Sociedad), Ronald Araújo, Piqué, Gavi (Barcelona)

GOAL: Aubameyang, at Q10/1 (0-1)

REAL COMPANY: Remiro; Zaldúa (Guridi), Zubeldia, Normand and Diego Rico; Zubimendi (Guevara), Mikel Merino, Rafinha (Gorosabel) and Zanuzaj (Ander Martin); Sorloth and Isak (Portuguese). Technician: Imanol Alguacil.

BARCELONA: ter Stegen; Daniel Alves (Dest), Ronald Araújo (Eric Garcia), Piqué (Lenglet) and Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi and Frank de Jong; Dembele, Ferran Torres and Aubameyang (Luuk de Jong). Technician: Xavi Hernandez.