Base and opposition deputies unite against Enel’s 25% readjustment and defend barring increase – PontoPoder

State deputies classified as “abusive” and an “armed robbery” the annual tariff increase of 24.88% in the electricity bill for Ceará’s citizens, scheduled to take place from next Friday (22). The speeches against Enel Ceará took place during an ordinary session at the Legislative Assembly of Ceará (AL-CE), this Wednesday (20).

The parliamentarians defended calling the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) and the Procon of AL-CE to deal with the case. Representatives of Enel attended AL in the morning, and met with the president of the Consumer Law Commission, deputy Fernando Hugo (PSD), to handle the case.

Sought by the report, Enel reported that “tariff adjustments are defined and approved by Aneel”.

“The impact it will have on the cost of living is impressive. 25% is an armed robbery on the people of Ceará. The watersheds of the dams are recovering”, said the deputy Acrisio Senafrom PT.

The parliamentarian also said that he activated the Procon of the Assembly, asking the company responsible for generating energy to attend the plenary of the House to provide clarification.

repercussion

In practice, after the adjustment, a consumer who previously paid a bill of R$ 100, with the same consumption, will have to pay a tariff of R$ 125.12.

As for the high voltage category, which includes large companies, the increase will be 24.18%. In the case of low voltage, the increase will be 25.12%.

for the deputy Hector Ferrer (UB), “the news is most unpleasant”. He highlighted the repercussion of the increase in the state’s economy, which is transferred directly to the consumer.

“This is an issue that involves the housewife, the father of the family, the student who lives alone, and any point of light, the electricity bill was already crossing all the limits, and now it’s not even talked about. And it also affects the productive sector, all sectors need electricity”, said, in turn, the state deputy psalmito son (PDT).

the deputy Daniel Oliveira (MDB) called the increase an “atrocity”. The parliamentarian also highlighted the possibility of layoffs within the industries of Ceará, and a worsening in domestic accounts that, according to him, have up to 20% of the budget already committed to the electricity bill.

“I understand little about energy, but what I understand is that if it rains, theoretically, it improves for the water sector. It has been raining a lot and exactly when people from Ceará were going to benefit from these rains, this unreasonable increase came. This House has to stop this criminal increase, it really is theft”, highlighted the Dr. Silvana (PL).

Deputy Guilherme Ladim (PDT), who is vice-president of the Consumer Law Commission, said he had already activated Organs competent bodies to try to stop the increase.

“I filed requests today through the commission asking for the urgent intervention of Procon, Decon, MPCE and the Federal Public Ministry so that we can join forces and stop this atrocity that is being carried out. last resort to not let this actually happen”, he said.

Subtitle:

Fernando Hugo (PSD) met this Wednesday morning to discuss the matter with Enel Photograph:

Reproduction / Instagram

Fernando Hugo criticizes Aneel for raising

Acting as president of the Consumer Law Commission, deputy Fernando Hugo (PSD) met with directors of Enel this Wednesday morning at AL-CE.

“The debate was transparent, we demanded a clear plausible justification so that the people of Ceará can understand how they are being stolen and/or stolen by Enel”, said the parliamentarian.

Fernando Hugo also highlighted that he was informed by members of the energy company about the responsibility of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), regulated by the Federal Government, in the adjustment of the tariff. “The main culprit in all this is Aneel, the country’s electricity regulation agency,” he pointed out.