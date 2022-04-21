Batman and Viola Davis: see streaming premieres to enjoy the holiday – 04/20/2022 – News

The long weekend, motivated by the Tiradentes holiday, on Thursday (21), can be enjoyed with the discovery of new series and unpublished films that arrive on the main streaming services. Less than two months after debuting in theaters, the feature Batman is now available, as well as the film that won the Oscar for best actress for Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye). Another highlight is the series The First Lady, which features great artists representing important first ladies of the United States – Michelle Obama, for example, is played by Viola Davis.

Follow some of the main releases of the month that can help you spend your days off well.

The First Lady

The series brings the perspective of three important First Ladies of the United States: Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford. With a large cast in the production, Viola Davis appears as Michelle Obama, Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford. The series will detail the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys through Washington, delving into their past and following them beyond the White House at their finest. Available from Paramount+.

the polar bear

As part of the Earth Day celebration, Disney+ will exclusively premiere Disneynature’s original film, The Polar Bear, this Friday (22). Narrated by two-time Oscar-nominated actress Catherine Keener, the production follows the life of a mother bear and her two cubs surviving the harsh Arctic adversities, and tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate the Arctic. motherhood in today’s increasingly difficult world facing polar bears. Available on Disney+.

Batman

A month and a half after debuting in cinema, Batman now arrives on the streaming service. With Robert Pattinson playing the hero and Zoë Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, the film follows Batman’s pursuit of a killer who has left a series of sadistic machinations and a trail of enigmatic clues in Gotham City, which is riddled with corruption and violence. : Batman will need to forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice back to the city. Available for free to HBO Max subscribers and for a single price of BRL 49.90 on Amazon Prime Video.

My Name is Magic Johnson

The four-episode series tells the story of Earvin “Magic” Johnson from being the Los Angeles Lakers icon to becoming one of the NBA’s legends. He was able to transform the discourse on HIV through his commitment to the cause and become a successful entrepreneur and community activist. Available on Apple TV+, starting Friday (22).

Tammy Faye’s Eyes

The film secured the Oscar for best actress for Jessica Chastain, in the role of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 1980s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious TV network and theme park. However, it didn’t take long for financial troubles, rogue rivals and scandals to bring down his carefully erected empire. Available on Star+.

Outer Range

The eight-episode drama series follows the trajectory of Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a farmer who, while fighting for his land and family, discovers a mysterious fact in the desert in the state of Wyoming, in the United States. The producer warns that it is a family western fable with touches of ironic humor and supernatural mystery. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

