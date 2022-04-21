Batman Star Reveals She Felt Dangerously Pressured With Catwoman

Bringing iconic characters to life that have already been played by great artists can become a little daunting for a young actor, as it was initially for a young actor. Zoe Kravitz, who admitted that she felt dangerously pressured when she was cast as Catwoman in Batman.

The actress revealed how she felt pressured to bring out an even better Seline Kyle than the big stars who brought her to life in previous productions, in the book. The Art of The Batmanwritten by James Field, about the film.

He began by telling how the response to his casting for the role in the Matt Reeves film was immediate and massive, so that startled her by making her realize how great this job would be.

“When I was cast in the role I was on the floor, and when the news came out I, until today, not even on my birthday, I have never received so many calls and text messages. That’s when it hit me, ‘This isn’t just big to me, this is just big business.’ Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry, all. It’s an honor to be in this group of people,” he recalled.

She goes on to explain how he she had to try not to absorb all the pressure people were putting on her so she could do a good job.

“There were times when I really had to step away from it, because I think the pressure to be iconic, or to compare myself to other amazing actresses, I think that’s very dangerous. Especially because this story is so specific, I really wanted her to feel motivated by character, and I wanted her to feel like it came from within, an internal thing, not an external thing. It’s, in a way, about how she looks and moves – but it’s really about her spirit, and that’s what I really wanted to focus on. I didn’t want to get caught up in trying to do something iconic or sexy. I really wanted it to be a story about a woman who survived a hellish life and is trying to figure out what to do next,” she pointed out.

She concluded by stating that she was pleased to have been able to present a Catwoman who is not just a victim of her past or a beautiful woman in a sensual attire.

“I wouldn’t call Selina a villain. But I think even some of the other villains in the story, they all have really interesting valid points, and I think that’s what’s so wonderful about this world. The exploration of the gray area. What was really important to me is that Selina didn’t come out as a victim, because she comes from a really troubled past, and I think there can be a bit of a trap with female characters that come from troubled pasts, or are vindictive in some way. where they feel like a victim. I really found a character that was more than just a sidekick or more than just a pretty girl in a tight outfit. This is a real person who has struggled a lot, and I admire and feel for her,” she concluded.

