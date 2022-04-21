Belém expands fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people over 60 years old | For

The Prefecture of Belém expands, starting this Friday (22), the public that can receive the 4th dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

Elderly people aged 60 years or older can now be vaccinated, in addition to health workers aged 18 years or older and pregnant and postpartum women, with an interval of four months after the 3rd dose.

The Municipal Health Department of Belém (Sesma) informs that it is necessary to have the complete primary regimen (two doses and an additional dose).

Belém also offers a booster dose (third or fourth dose) for all immunocompromised patients aged 18 and over. People with this profile must present a copy of the medical report, certificate or prescription that proves a high degree of immunosuppression.

To get vaccinated, it is necessary to present RG, CPF, proof of residence and the Belém vaccination card.

The vaccine can also be offered to students in the health area who are providing care in the assistance of health services, provided that they present a statement issued by the institution where they are intern.

In order to vaccinate workers, it will be necessary to present a professional card (class council card); or badge; or other supporting document that performs activity in a health establishment, in addition to RG and CPF.

1. Shopping Boulevard (G6 parking lot)

Address: Avenida Visconde de Souza Franco, 776, Reduto

End.: Workers’ Highway (access G);

Address: Avenida Senado Lemos, 153, Bairro Sacramenta

Address: Avenida Augusto Montenegro, 300, Parque Verde

End.: TV Padre Eutíquio, 1078, Batista Campos.