Benzema misses two penalties, Real beats Osasuna and remains in the lead

Real Madrid beat Osasuna 3-1, away from home, this Wednesday (20), and remains leader of LaLiga

THE Real Madrid follows more leader than ever before LaLiga. This Wednesday (20), those commanded by Carlo Ancelotti won the Osasuna away from home for 3 to 1goals from alabama, Asensio and Lucas Vazquezand follow very close to the title.

Osasuna arrived for the confrontation after the victory away from home over Valence. The Merengues had already turned spectacularly over the sevilledirect opponent from the top of the table.

Thinking about the first match of the semifinal of the Champions League against Manchester City next Tuesday (26), coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to spare some players. Names like kroos and Vinicius Jr. started at the bank.

The best moments

In the first half, Real Madrid had a lot of difficulty against a well-closed Osasuna who was able to attack well. At 11 minutes, after passing from BenzemaAlaba needed to finish twice to open the scoring.

However, two minutes later came the home team tie. Chimy Ávila crossed low, and Budimirwell positioned, sent the ball to the back of the nets Courtois.

At the end of the first half, Real took the lead again. Camavinga gave a nice launch to onionswho came face to face with herrera. On the rebound, Asensio scored.

At six minutes of the final stage, the team from the Spanish capital had the chance to expand and calm down in the match. rodrygo dribbled Chimy Ávila, who handled the ball inside the area. In the charge, Benzema hit and Herrera defended.

Six minutes later, the script repeated itself. Rodrygo suffered a penalty, Benzema went for the kick and Herrera, again, defended.

At 50 minutes, Real closed the score. Vinicius Jr. received from Benzema in counterattack, dribbled the mark and only rolled for Lucas Vázquez to decree the victory.

duel aside

Real beat Osasuna 3-1 away from home, but the big duel of the match was between Benzema and Herrera. Better for the home team’s goalkeeper, who took two penalties from the Frenchman.

Karim Benzema in action for Real Madrid in LaLiga Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Championship status

Real Madrid remains the isolated leader of the competition. With 78 points, the Meringues they are 17 in front of Madrid’s athleticcurrent 2nd placed. Osasuna is in 9thwith 44.

next games

Osasuna returns to the field on Sunday (1) to face Elche, at 9 am, away from home. Real Madrid, on the other hand, turns the key to the Champions League. On Tuesday (26), he goes to the Eithad Stadium to face City, at 16:00, for the first match of the semi-final.

Datasheet

Osasuna 1 x 3 Real Madrid

GOALS: Osasuna: Budimir; Real Madrid: Alaba, Asensio and Lucas Vazquez

OSASUNA: Herrera; Vidal, Aridane, Garcia and Cote (Oier); Ávila (Barbero), Martínez (Kike Barja), Moncayola, Brasanac (Roberto Torres) and Ruben García (Manu Sánchez); Budmir. Technician: Jagoba Arrasate

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Militão, Alaba (Carvajal) and Nacho; Ceballos (Kroos), Camavinga (Isco) and Valverde; Rodrygo (Vini Jr.), Asensio and Benzema. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti