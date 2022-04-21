Beyond Fantastic Beasts: 5 Productions to Meet Mads Mikkelsen

Before playing Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, Mads Mikkelsen participated in other great franchises and lived memorable villains.

Mads Mikkelsen assumed the role of the great villain of the franchise fantastic beasts (2016) after the departure of Johnny Depp. The Danish actor already had a remarkable career before joining Warner Bros. and now even more visibility when interpreting Gerard Grindelwald.

This isn’t the first time Mikkelsen join the cast of a major franchise or play an iconic villain. With that in mind, we’ve separated five outstanding productions from the actor’s career, according to his synopses on IMDb. Check out:

007: Casino Royale (2006)

“After earning 00 status and a license to kill, the secret agent James Bond sets out on his first mission as 007. bond must defeat a private banker who funds terrorists in a high-stakes poker game at Casino Royale, Montenegro.”

Hannibal (2013)

One of the most outstanding productions in the curriculum of Mikkelsenthe series Hannibal “explores the relationship between a psychiatrist and his patient, who is an FBI agent, and his ability to sympathize with murderers.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

“A scientist’s daughter joins the Rebel Alliance with the goal of stealing the Death Star plans.” In the movie, Mikkelsen interprets Galen Erso beside Felicity Jones and Diego Luna.

Doctor Strange (2016)

“During a journey of physical and spiritual healing, a brilliant neurosurgeon is drawn into the world of the mystical arts.” Mikkelsen gives life to the villain Kaeciliusa sorcerer determined to thwart the crone (Tilda Swinton) to make connections between universes.

Druk – One More Round (2020)

Oscar winner for Best International Film, Druk depicts “four friends, all high school teachers, who test the theory that they will improve their lives by maintaining a constant blood alcohol level.”