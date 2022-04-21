Biden and the West Facing the Challenge of a Protracted War in Ukraine

The United States and its allies warned that the new phase of the war in Ukraine would be a long one, posing a challenge for Joe Biden, who needs to maintain the West’s mobilization and unity over time against Russia.

“We must arm ourselves for a long fight,” the American president said during his visit to Poland in March.

In Washington, there is no hiding a certain satisfaction at the development of the first phase of the conflict since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

US intelligence services expected Kiev to fall soon, but the Ukrainian army, increasingly armed by Americans and Europeans, resisted and forced the invader to turn its attention to the east of the country.

The US government has mobilized a vast coalition to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia that go beyond the European Union and NATO.

But with the new battle in eastern Ukraine, some American strategists fear that this common effort could gradually unravel.

If the war is concentrated in the Donbass region, far from Kiev and the borders of NATO, the unity of the West could diminish in the long term, admits one diplomat. “It’s a challenge,” he told AFP.

Another official fears that certain European countries, hit hard by sanctions-induced inflation, might be tempted to ease the pressure.

– “Horror Climb” –

For now, that shouldn’t be the case.

“The battle that is being prepared promises to be fierce”, “between large armies, with tanks”, emphasized the former US ambassador to Kiev, William Taylor. “Like during the Second World War,” he told AFP.

“The Russians have shown their willingness to kill many civilians (…) so I think the sense of urgency and attention for Ukraine” will not diminish, but “intensify”, analyzed Taylor, current vice president of the US Institute of Peace.

Marie Jourdain, a researcher at the Atlantic Council, confirmed that “the intensity of the fighting and the risk of an escalation of horror in the coming weeks” should continue to unite the anti-Kremlin. But that could change if the war drags on and there is “a certain trivialization of images”.

According to her, “the great challenge” for the West would then be to “maintain unity and pressure against Russia in a context of growing disinterest” from public opinion, which could also get tired of the “economic repercussions”.

For now, the United States and several European countries prefer to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. And they have several options to achieve the goal.

– ‘Pressure from Congress’ –

The Americans are pinning high hopes on a seemingly unspectacular move: stopping the export to Moscow of technological components essential to the Russian military industry.

In the long term, the Russian military will have trouble renewing its arsenal and missiles, according to Washington.

But it is above all a European embargo on Russian oil or gas, like the one enacted by Washington, that could change the situation.

For the time being, the countries most dependent on Russian energy, such as Germany, are opposed to such a measure.

Behind the scenes, US officials estimate that this measure, which was unimaginable just a few weeks ago, will eventually be taken.

The last obstacle for the president of the United States is to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, while avoiding the risk of a direct confrontation with Russia.

Meanwhile, Congress is pushing him to go further. One of Biden’s closest allies, Democratic Senator Chris Coons, believes Washington should consider sending troops to Ukraine, a red line for the White House.

“The pressure from Congress is productive because the Biden administration is doing things it previously refused to do,” said William Taylor. Indeed, the Pentagon has been sending heavy artillery and helicopters to Kiev despite its initial caution.

