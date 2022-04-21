NewsWorld

Biden announces new $800 million aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine.

The package includes “heavy artillery weapons, dozens of howitzers, 144,000 ammunition and drones,” the White House said.

“We are now in a critical period where they will prepare the ground for the next phase of this war,” Biden said of Russia.

The US government and its allies are acting “as quickly as possible” to continue providing Ukraine with “the weapons its forces need”, he added.

Joe Biden also called “questionable” the claim that Russia controls the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, as Russian President Vladimir Putin claims.

“There is still no evidence that Mariupol has completely fallen,” he insisted.

“Russia will never succeed in occupying Ukraine,” the US president said.

To continue offering military aid to Ukraine, Biden said he will request additional resources from the US Congress.

Washington also plans to provide an additional $500 million in economic assistance to allow Ukraine to keep the government functioning, a Treasury Department source announced.

Biden also announced new economic sanctions and said Russian-linked ships would be banned from US ports.

