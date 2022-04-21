Biden welcomes military leaders to the White House as Ukraine crisis intensifies

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden brought the country’s military leaders together on Wednesday at an annual White House event that took on special significance as the war in Ukraine enters a risky new phase. and Washington plans to expand its military assistance to the Ukrainians.

Several topics would be discussed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff; and senior military leaders, said a spokesman for the National Security Council. The event includes a formal meeting in the West Wing of the White House and then a dinner at the president’s residence.

While the annual military policy meeting rarely makes the headlines, weighty issues are on the agenda this year, most notably the conflict in Ukraine that officials fear could jeopardize Europe’s security for years to come.

Opening the meeting, Biden praised the resistance of the Ukrainian army and said the NATO unit had shocked Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“They’re tougher and prouder than I thought. I’m impressed with what they’re doing, with our help,” Biden said. “I don’t think Putin counted on it being able to hold us together.”

The United States is expected to announce another military aid package to Ukraine in the coming days that could match the $800 million pledged last week.