biofuel is only worth it in one state

THE ethanol price shot up in most of the country in the last week, with increase in 21 states and the Federal District. The data are from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), compiled by AE-Taxas.

Read more: Brazil enters the list of countries with the most expensive gasoline in the world; Check the ranking

The national average price of a liter of biofuel reached R$ 5,241, up 4.53% compared to the previous week (R$ 5,014).

In only four states, there was a drop in the price, while in Amapá it remained stable. The gas stations in the state of São Paulo, the largest producer and consumer of ethanol in the country, had the highest national increase (5.89%), with the product being sold at R$ 5,036 on average.

The new increase makes the fuel advantageous only in the state of Goiás. Not even in São Paulo, where he is traditionally more competitive, is it worth filling the tank with him.

The product is considered more advantageous than gasoline when its price is equivalent to up to 70% of the value of the petroleum derivative. In the largest Brazilian state, the proportion has reached 72.72%.

lowest and highest price

In Brazil as a whole, the price of ethanol rose by an average of 12.81%. The search also shows the minimum, state average minimum, maximum, and state maximum price found. Check out: