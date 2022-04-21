BK Brasil opens more than 1,500 vacancies across the country

Have you ever imagined working in one of the largest fast food chains in the country? BK Brasil, which owns the Burger King and Popeyes brands, has recently opened more than 1,500 job openings across the country.

Most of the positions are aimed at professionals interested in working in one of the company’s restaurants in different cities in the Southeast, Northeast, Midwest and South regions. The vacancies are for leadership positions, such as Restaurant Manager and Shift Coordinator, Service and Maintenance Technician.

There are also 35 openings to work in the brand’s corporate office, located in Barueri, in greater São Paulo, focusing on the areas of Technology, Finance, Marketing and Sales, People and Management, Operations and Expansion and Engineering.

In the latter case, by the way, there are chances for the roles of Data Engineer, Software Engineer, Data Architect, PO (Product Owner), Digital Business Analyst among other careers, in an attempt to meet the demand for professionals in the field of YOU.

Requirements vary depending on the desired role and the full list of opportunities and requirements can be accessed here.

In addition, BK Brasil created two talent banks exclusively for black people and another for people with disabilities.

how to apply

Those interested in applying for any of the vacancies should access the company’s LinkedIn page to check the full list of opportunities. Registration can also be made via Whatsapp, through the number (11) 94317-6360. The company has a recruitment bot, which facilitates the application.

Also, applications for the talent pool exclusively for black people and another for people with disabilities must be done here and here.