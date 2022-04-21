BMW 7 Series 2023 comes with 31-inch 4K TV installed in the ceiling

BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi never mess around when it comes to the 7 Series, S-Class and A8. The most luxurious German triad that exists always strives to show as much luxury and technology as possible, in addition to being the models that influence the rest of the line. And that’s what the new 2023 BMW 7 Series will do with its extremely controversial look and 31-inch TV.

As crazy as it may seem, BMW has installed a 31-inch television on the roof of the new 7 Series. It has 4K definition and is equipped with Amazon Fire, allowing the use of various streams such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. As the Series 7 has 5G onboard as standard, connection will not be an issue.

And that’s not the only unusual display on the sedan. To control the television, two 5.5-inch screens were installed in the rear doors, which look like two old iPhones anchored to the handle. At the front, the brand installed the Interaction Bar, which is a thin screen on the dashboard and doors that displays different images and brings touch-sensitive commands.

As if that weren’t enough, the multimedia center is a huge 14.9-inch screen combined with the 12.3-inch instrument panel. It’s a layout similar to what Mercedes used in the past, but the screens are curved. Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay are part of some of the sedan’s technological pampering.

Crystals and valets

The new 7 Series features an autonomous parking system without any driver intervention. But from next year it can be parked without anyone inside. Just stop in front of the restaurant and let the BMW find a spot on its own.

Among the pampering of the BMW 7 Series 2023 are items such as the Diamond Surround Sound System by Bower & Wilkin with 1,965W of power and 36 speakers (the equivalent of 18 Renault Kwid). The rear seats can electrically recline up to 42.5 degrees and provide heating, massage and cooling.

Additionally, as an option, the Series 7’s LED daytime running lights can be studded with Swarovski crests. In terms of safety, it brings adaptive autopilot, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping system, among other items that make the large sedan a practically autonomous car.

Electric and electrified

Now every BMW 7 Series has some sort of electrical assist. The combustion versions use a micro-hybrid or total hybrid system, but there is the unprecedented 100% electric i7. In the entry-level 740i version, it combines a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine with a 48V micro-hybrid system. There are 380 hp and 55 kgfm of torque.

Going up to the 760i xDrive, in addition to all-wheel drive, the engine grows to a V8 also micro hybrid, but which delivers 543 hp and 76.5 kgfm of torque. In electric, the i7 xDrive60 has 259 hp in the front engine and 312 hp in the rear, providing 544 hp and 75.9 kgfm of torque. The range is 483 km. There will also be an electric version with more than 700 hp soon.

New way BMW

Visual was left for last because it is the most controversial point of the BMW 7 Series. Far from the harmony of previous generations, it follows the controversial school of design that the German brand has followed in recent times. The front is high, with a very straight hood and marked by the unnecessarily gigantic front grille.

But the highlight goes to the split optical assembly. It’s not the first BMW like this, as the new X7 also adopted split headlights, but it’s the first sedan with this layout. The bumper features discreet air intakes when not in the M package versions. The side is clean, with camouflaged door handles and the C-pillar with the Hofmeister kink that the 4 Series abandoned.

At the back, tall, thin taillights make the rear look heavy. Also because the trunk lid is big and has a lot of can without creases or elements. The plate sits on the bumper and is accompanied by creases and light reflectors. There is still no date for the launch of the new Series 7 in Brazil.

