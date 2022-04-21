BMW i7 electric is launched with a range of 625 km and 31′ TV

the BMW revealed this Wednesday (20) the new generation of the 7 Series, which includes changes in the look, greater power and new technologies. Another highlight of the 2023 line of the sedan is the 100% electric version, available alongside the conventional variants.

christened of i7 xDrive60the first BMW 7 Series 100% electrified has two electric motors, one on each axle, which deliver combined power of 551 hp, according to the German automaker. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Using a 101.7 kWh battery, the electric sedan It has a range of up to 625 km. And when it’s time to recharge, just 10 minutes at the socket is enough to drive it for another 170 km, which can help you complete a trip.

Screens inside the i7.Source: BMW/Disclosure

Inside the BMW 7 Series Electric, we have a 12.3-inch screen replacing the instrument panel, alongside another 14.3″ display for the infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car. There is also a 31″ smart TV, which rises from the roof and is viewed by the occupants of the rear seat.

Autonomous driving and 5G

A number of technologies are present in the new electric car from BMW, such as the level 3 autonomous driving system capable of guiding the car up to a certain speed. It also parks itself and comes with several driver assistance features.

The sedan also has 5G compatibility, making it possible to obtain real-time information about traffic, access Concierge services and receive maintenance alerts. Intelligent emergency calling is another option.

The larger screen is only accessible from the rear.Source: BMW/Disclosure

With sales scheduled for the fourth quarter, the BMW i7 xDrive60 will start at US$119,300 in the United States, equivalent to R$550,000 at the current price. the version i7 M70 xDrivewith 669 hp, will also be part of the line.