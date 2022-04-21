Botafogo wants to remove two important players from Flamengo

The newest richest in Brazilian football, Botafogo, by John Textor, who recently removed Patrick de Paula, from Palmeiras, can now remove two important players from their biggest rival, Flamengo, in the middle of this season, when a new opportunity opens up market within Brazilian football.

In the reserve of Flamengo, the newest target of Botafogo, for the half of the season, is the forward Vitinho, which is even created by the carioca club. The information that runs at this moment is that a first consultation tends to happen in search of more information.

Vitinho is 28 years old and has been playing for Flamengo for a long time. Botafogo’s interest is born amid the possible departure of the Flamengo player. With a contract until the end of the year, he can sign a pre-contract in July this year, being free to go to the Rio de Janeiro club at the end of the season.

There are no conversations at this point, but things can heat up as time goes on. Fla, in turn, still hasn’t negotiated a contract renewal with the player’s agent.

Everton Ribeiro at Botafogo?

Another Flamengo player, who can paint the rival, is Everton Ribeiro, despite the deal being much more difficult in relation to Vitinho. Bota’s interest is born amid the bad phase of the player with PS. However, Everton Ribeiro ended up regaining his confidence and, at this moment, he is far from leaving Fla.