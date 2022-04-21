Sports

Botafogo’s ‘Amulet’, Renata Silveira will make a historical narration on Globo: ‘May all this astral and positive energy accompany me’

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius20 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Considered a kind of amulet for the fans of the Botafogo, Renata Silveira will narrate the game against Ceilândiaat TV Globo, this Wednesday, at 21:30. It will be the first time for a female narrator in men’s football on the network.

Coincidentally, Renata Silveira’s debut in SportTV was in 2021 in a game of Botafogo: thrashed by 5 to 0 over Moto Club, also by Brazil’s Cup. On the occasion, the alvinegro club presented her with a shirt.

– That March 10, 2021 day was unforgettable. Everything went well, rout, debut, party, I became a cheering amulet and only reasons to celebrate. I really started off on the right foot and I hope that all this astral and positive energy will accompany me this Wednesday too – said Renata Silveira, to “UOL”.

The narrator celebrated the opportunity to work in Ceilândia x Botafogo.

– The feeling is of great pride for all my trajectory and mainly of representation. It is a personal achievement and also for all the women who fight and fought for their space in the sport – declared Renata, who has become a reference for other narrators.

– This is the best part of the process. Being a reference for the next generations motivates me even more. It’s a professional achievement that I can’t even explain properly, I believe that the chip is slowly falling. For now, I’m enjoying each game I narrate and I’m sure I’ll be proud of all this story I’m building – he added.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius20 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

End of the line for the Lakers this season

2 weeks ago

Santos starts week with “marathon” in the Copa do Brasil and urgency for new coach | saints

February 21, 2022

Tom Brady declares love for the NFL, but admits career end is near | football

3 days ago

Red Bull breaks curfew in Saudi Arabia

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button