Brazil aid blocked, how to receive it again?

Auxílio Brasil started a new payment round on April 14th. Four groups have already received the values. However, the government has been carrying out a new analysis of the records, which may prevent some people from continuing to receive the benefit.

Whoever had Auxílio Brasil blocked can have the benefit back. However, before you file an appeal, you need to check whether the transfer day has passed or is yet to arrive. If it has already passed and the money has not reached the account, it will be the right of the Family Manager to challenge the suspension of deposits. It will be necessary to prove that all are still within the criteria required by the government. If so, the plots will be authorized again.

How to contest?

Most of the time, Auxílio Brasil is blocked for not having updated data and inconsistent information. You can consult the Program application or Caixa Tem to find out if the benefit has been blocked. In this case, you must file an objection. For this, it will be necessary for the Family Representative to go to the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) in his/her municipality, taking the following documents:

CPF or Voter Title (Family Representative only),

Identification Document (of each family member);

Proof of address;

Proof of enrollment of children and adolescents (if any).

Your request will be analyzed by the program coordinator, who will have a period of 30 days to decide and respond. Be aware, it is necessary to know before entering an appeal, if your beneficiary group has already been contemplated. If it is not yet on the date of receipt, you will have to wait for the day that the money will be deposited.

The Ministry of Citizenship is responsible for analyzing the registrations of those who signed up. This review will take place every month. The reason is to make sure that the families are still within the requirements to continue receiving Auxílio Brasil.

A cadastral review will be carried out to see if the data in CadÚnico is up to date. If not, the family will be summoned to rectify.

An investigation may also be carried out to confirm whether the information in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) is consistent with other databases. If there are inconsistencies, the family is summoned to carry out the correction.

Eligibility review to see if the family still meets all program criteria. If any requirement is not met, Auxílio Brasil will be blocked.