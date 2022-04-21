Brazil already has almost 700 thousand vaccinated with the 4th dose against covid

The 4th dose against Covid-19 it has already been applied to 693,286 people in the country until this Wednesday, 20th. About 13 states already inform the data separately. The vaccination stage in the Federation Units follows as recommended by the National Immunization Plan.

The number of vaccinated with the 3rd dose against Covid-19 in Brazil it is at 84,493,436. While the second has already been applied to 163,304,926 (76.02%) of the population.

Regarding the first portion of the immunizer, 176,944,700 of the Brazilians were reached, which corresponds to 82.37% of the individuals. When considering pediatric vaccination (for children aged 5 to 11 years), the vaccination campaign has reached 11,591,155, equivalent to 56.54% of this population.

In the last 24 hours, the country administered 1,091,711 doses of vaccines, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles formed by EstadãoG1, The globe, Extra, Sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8:00 pm.

The balance of the vaccination campaign against covid is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

In proportional terms, Piauí it is the state that has vaccinated its population the most so far: 92.97% of the inhabitants received at least the first dose. The lowest percentage is found in amapá, where 61.98% received the vaccine. In absolute numbers, the largest number of vaccinated with the first dose is in São Paulo (42 million), followed by Minas Gerais (17 million) and Rio de Janeiro (14 million).