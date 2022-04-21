Brazil beats Uruguay and is close to the spot in the U-20 Women’s World Cup | international football
With perfect performance so far – six wins in six games, 21 goals scored and none conceded -, the Brazilian women’s under-20 team is very close to guaranteeing a spot in the World Cup in the category, which will be played in August, in Costa Rica.
Cris celebrates after opening the scoring for Brazil against Uruguay in the Women’s Under-20 South American Championship — Photo: Staff Images Woman/Conmebol
This Thursday, Brazil defeated Uruguay 1-0, in La Calera, Chile, for the second round of the South American South American final. Cris scored the goal of the match, in the 28th minute of the first half. Coach Jonas Urias’ team is the isolated leader, with six points, against three of the Uruguayans and zero of Venezuela and Colombia, who are still playing in the round.
The South American gives two spots for the World Cup, and Brazil can confirm its classification this Thursday. For that, it is enough that Venezuela does not beat Colombia. In this case, only Uruguay or Colombia, who face each other on Sunday, at the end of the South American Championship, could reach Brazil in the table.
Even if the spot is not won this Thursday, the Brazilian team will only need a draw against Venezuela also on Sunday, to guarantee not only the trip to the World Cup but the South American title – Brazil has won all eight editions already held. of the competition. Goals can also be achieved with defeat, depending on the result of Uruguay vs Colombia and, if necessary, the definition by goal difference.