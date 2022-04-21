Brazil has gasoline above the world average; see higher price

The price of gasoline in Brazil has been increasing and is above the world average. However, the country is far from occupying the top of the ranking of places with the most expensive gasoline in the world. According to analysis by Global Petrol Prices, the position is occupied by Hong Kong, an autonomous territory of China.

In the region located in the southeast of the most populous country in the world, gasoline costs an average of US$ 2,874, equivalent to R$ 13.29 in today’s commercial dollar exchange rate. In the rest of the country, the average price is US$ 1,473.

Considering that the average value of fuel in Brazil is US$ 1,552, the country occupies the 52nd position in the ranking among the 169 places analyzed.

According to the most recent information from the ANP (Agência Nacional de Petróleo), the average value of gasoline in Brazil is R$7,219, which would be equivalent to US$1,561 in today’s foreign currency exchange rate. This difference does not change the country’s position in the ranking.

Brazil is preceded by Serbia, with gasoline at US$ 1,603 and precedes the Cayman Islands, where the average price is US$ 1,542.

In general, richer countries have higher prices for fuel, while in poorer countries the price of gasoline is lower.

The exceptions are the United States, which despite being developed have low prices, and the Central African Republic, which has one of the worst HDIs (Human Development Index) in the world and ranks second in the ranking of countries with the most guy.

Global Petrol Prices’ analysis considers data provided by official country bodies. When there is no updated information, old data updated according to the current exchange rate and changes in the price of oil on a world scale were considered.

See main ranking positions:

1st: Hong Kong ($2,874)

2nd: Central African Republic ($2,470)

3rd: Monaco ($2,440)

4th: Norway ($2,419)

5th: Zimbabwe ($2,353)

6th: Finland ($2,309)

7th: Iceland ($2,267)

8th: Netherlands ($2,249)

9th: Greece ($2,216)

10th: Israel ($2,210)

52nd: Brazil ($1,552)

166th: Syria ($0.316)

167th: Iran ($0.051)

168th: Libya ($0.032)

169th: Venezuela ($0.025)