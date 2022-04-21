Brazil records 92 deaths and more than 18,600 cases in the last 24 hours

The Panel of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), released this Thursday (21), pointed out that Brazil had 92 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. 18,600 new cases were also recorded in the same period.

Check the updated numbers in Brazil:

92 deaths in the last 24 hours;

18,660 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours;

662,506 accumulated deaths;

30,330,629 confirmed cases in total;

Moving average of 101 deaths and 13,801 cases in the last 7 days.

Date: 04/21/2022, 18:00h cases

• 18,660 in the last period

• 30,330,629 accumulated Deaths

• 92 in the last period

• 662,506 accumulated Moving average of the last 7 days

• 13,801 cases

Covid-19 in Brazil

After arriving in Brazil in March 2020, the Covid-19 virus spread rapidly. Just over two and a half years after the arrival of the pandemic in the country, the frightening mark of 600,000 deaths was reached.

With moments of high and low in new cases and in the number of deaths, Brazil only had a scenario of improvement in the pandemic after the advance of vaccination. According to data from the Ministry of Health, more than 150 million people are already fully vaccinated.

Covid-19: situation in the world

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the Covid-19 virus has infected more than 500 million people worldwide. The milestone is reached more than two years after its emergence in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The number of deaths by Covid-19 in the world has already exceeded 6 million.

