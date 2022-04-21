Brazilian club agrees to hire Hernane Brocador, ex-Flamengo

Big name for Flamengo in 2013, striker Hernane Brocador, the same champion of the Copa do Brasil for the Rio de Janeiro club, is again a club in Brazilian football. This Wednesday (20), the striker was announced as a new reinforcement of the Brazilian.

Hernane was without a club since his passage with the colors of Lemense, where he played in the second division of Paulistão. There, there were only eight games, with two goals scored.

In his career, Hernane’s peak was with the Flamengo shirt. The player defended the colors of Rio for two seasons, enough to enter the history of the club, being the great name of the conquest of the Copa do Brasil in the year 2013.

Hernane arrives at the new club for the national Serie D dispute. Brasiliense will be just another club in the striker’s career, who has played for Sport, Bahia, Grêmio, Confiança, Paraná, Mogi, São Paulo and more.

In addition to Hernandes, Brasiliense has other well-known players in the squad, such as Bernado, ex-Vasco, Radames and Ferrugem.