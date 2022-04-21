Business

Brazilian gasoline is the 2nd most expensive among the largest oil producers

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius16 hours ago
0 0 4 minutes read

Dollarized, fuel prices reach record levels and it is the fault of Temer, who created the Petrobras PPI, and Bolsonaro, who maintains the price policy pegged to the dollar.




Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius16 hours ago
0 0 4 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Crop 2022/23: Market prepares to receive new weather information and…

3 weeks ago

Ibovespa erases losses and closes higher driven by Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4); dollar hits third consecutive high

2 weeks ago

Banco Pan suffers hacker attack and customer data is leaked

5 days ago

One month after inspection, customers still denounce fruit scam at Mercadão de SP – Notícias

March 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button