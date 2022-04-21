Brazilian gasoline is the 2nd most expensive among the largest oil producers

Dollarized, fuel prices reach record levels and it is the fault of Temer, who created the Petrobras PPI, and Bolsonaro, who maintains the price policy pegged to the dollar.

CUT – Brazil is ninth in the ranking of the 15 main oil producers in the world and the second among those with the highest gasoline prices – second only to Norway, where the average monthly income of workers is more than ten times higher than that of Brazilians. , which has been dwindling since the 2016 coup that ousted President Dilma Rousseff.

In the Brazil of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his finance minister Paulo Guedes, self-sufficiency was sabotaged by surrender, which dismantled the Petrobras System and made the country vulnerable to international price volatility.

The most recent data from the website Global Petrol Prices reveals that Brazil occupies very different positions in the lists of the cheapest and highest prices among 170 countries surveyed. In the group of countries with the most expensive gasoline in the world, Brazil occupies the 53rd place, while it is in the 118th position among the cheapest gasolines. In the global comparison, the price of Brazilian gasoline is 15% above the average.

The consultancy reports that poorer countries, oil producers and exporters tend to have considerably lower prices, while richer countries adopt higher prices. In Europe, some producing countries, such as Norway, adopt policies of high taxation for fossil fuels, to discourage consumption or build up a reserve of public resources.

The pump price in Brazil is close to that of other large emerging economies, such as China, the 13th largest oil producer, and India: around R$ 7.00 per litre. When the survey was concluded on the 11th, the average value of a liter of fuel calculated by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) was R$ 7.192, while the world average was R$ 6.29.

But information collected between April 1st and 13th by ValeCard reveals that the national average price of gasoline closed the first half of April at R$7,498. It is the largest on record since January 2019, when the company began to monitor prices at more than 25,000 service stations across the country. Compared to March, when Petrobras applied a mega-adjustment and the national average rose to R$7,288, the value rose 2.9%. In 12 months, gasoline has already accumulated a high of 30.7%.

Even with prices at historic levels, the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) maintains pressure on Petrobras. “Despite the slight reduction in the exchange rate and in the reference prices of gasoline and diesel oil in the international market, the lags remained far from parity, making import operations unfeasible”, says the entity in a note released this Tuesday (19). ).

Abicom estimates an average lag in domestic prices of 14% for diesel oil and 6% for gasoline. In the ports used as a parameter (Santos and Araucária), the lag for diesel is 16% and for gasoline, 8%. In the port of Aratu (BA), where the Mataripe Refinery is located, privatized by Bolsonaro’s mismanagement, the lag is 8% for diesel and 4% for gasoline, as the company applies almost weekly price adjustments.

Famine is caused by PPI

In the calculations, Abicom considers the international price of oil, the costs of maritime freight and the exchange rate. Parameters of Petrobras’ International Price Policy (PPI), adopted in October 2016 by Petro Parente, the 2001 “blackout” minister, whom then interim Michel Temer appointed to the Petrobras presidency just a week after the president’s removal legitimate Dilma Rousseff.

Added to the dollarization of fuel prices was the dismantling of Petrobras, which since 2016 has been slicing up its subsidiaries and delivering them on trading floors on the São Paulo and New York stock exchanges. At the same time, the Bolsonarista management of the company “repositioned” the expansion plans of the refinery park, paralyzing works and reducing the refining capacity of the existing ones, in order to privatize them.

The halted expansion and the demobilization of Petrobras’ refinery park meant that the country had to import 20% of its demand for oil products. Most of it comes from the Gulf of Mexico region, which concentrates much of the United States’ refining capacity. And the Brazilian worker who pays the bill.

Data from the global website Trading Economics show that, to fill a 50-liter tank with gasoline, a Brazilian will spend R$ 358, or US$ 76.50. It is equivalent to 14.26% of the current average monthly income of the country’s workers, crushed by double-digit inflation and by unemployment and informal work.

In Norway, the only one among the 15 largest oil producers in the world with gasoline more expensive than Brazilian gasoline, the average monthly income of a worker is US$ 5,728, or more than ten times that of Brazilians. Even paying US$121 for 50 liters of gasoline, a Norwegian commits 2.11% of his monthly income.

In the world’s largest oil producer, the United States, you pay less than US$ 1.20 per liter of gasoline and the average monthly income is US$ 3,523. The same 50 liters of gasoline have a national average cost of US$ 59.5, or less than 1.7% of the average income.

