British court issues extradition order against Assange







Activist protests against possible extradition of Assange in London, UK Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday formalized the extradition order against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.

The move comes just over a month after the UK Supreme Court denied the admission of an Australian appeal to prevent his delivery to US judicial authorities. However, the final word rests with the British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, who would be in favor of extradition and has up to 28 days to comment.

Assange has been indicted by the US Department of Justice for “conspiring” with former military analyst Chelsea Manning and for receiving and publishing confidential information.

According to US prosecutors, the Australian acted alongside Manning to obtain secret files, including diplomatic documents and reports on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

If convicted in the US, Assange faces up to 175 years in prison. Although he does not respond to any charges in the UK, the WikiLeaks founder remains held in a maximum security penitentiary.

In the first degree, Judge Vanessa Baraitser even denied the extradition, alleging that the activist would be at risk of suicide in the rigid prison system of the United States, but the British Justice accepted guarantees from the American government about the future treatment of the Australian in jail and reversed the decision.

Supporters of Assange say the case against him in the US is an attack on freedom of the press and a way to punish the disclosure of crimes committed during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.