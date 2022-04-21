Brits ban Russians, set tennis world ‘playground on fire’ – 21/04/2022

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) announced on Wednesday, together with the All England Club, which organizes Wimbledon, the decision to ban all Russian and Belarusian tennis players from its events. This includes not only the grass slam, but all ATPs and WTAs and even youth tournaments promoted by the entity.

This means the exclusion of many current names, such as world number 2 Daniil Medvedev, in addition to former world number 1 Victoria Azarenka, current number 4 Aryna Sabalenka, Andrey Rublev (#8), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (#15), Karen Khachanov (#26), Daria Kasatkina (#26), Aslan Karatsev (#30) and a few more not-so-hyped athletes.

The statement (read the full text below) states that the LTA, like other areas of sport and public life, needs to send a clear message against the actions of Russia and Belarus on Ukrainian soil, and that the participation of athletes from these countries in their tournaments is an incentive to regimes like those of Putin and Lukashenko.

The LTA admits that there are Russian and Belarusian players who do not agree with the actions of their governments, but emphasizes that at the moment everything needs to be done to support Ukraine at the moment and that banning these athletes from their tournaments is a measure supported by the British population. .

The intention is noble, but the British federation has taken a step further than desired in the tennis world. The International Tennis Federation, ATP and WTA had previously banned Russia and Belarus from cross-country events such as the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. Today, country flags are not displayed on their websites or on TV broadcasts. However, there was never any intention of banning athletes from practicing their craft, and that’s when the mood heats up in tennis.

Shortly after the announcement of the LTA, the ATP, which governs the men’s circuit, strongly opposed it, calling the “one-sided” measure of the British cartel as “unfair and with the potential to set a harmful precedent for the sport. Discrimination based on nationality”. also constitutes a breach of our agreement with Wimbledon.” The entity also says that its next actions would be considered by its board and its boards (of players and tournaments).

The WTA, which governs the women’s circuit, also took a stand against the LTA, declaring, among other things, that “discrimination, and the decision to focus such discrimination against athletes competing individually, is neither fair nor justifiable.” Like the ATP, the WTA points out that “prohibitions against discrimination are also clearly expressed in the grand slam rules” and that the entity will assess its next steps.

And if it wasn’t clear enough, I’ll translate it: in communicative (that language used in corporate communication), “evaluating the next steps” almost always means “it won’t stay that way”. And that, dear readers, is the biggest sign that the coming days and weeks will be somewhat hot in the tennis world.

The PTPA, the players’ organization headed by Novak Djokovic, has not yet made a statement. The world number one, however, was unequivocal in taking a stand against the LTA: “I will always be the first to condemn a war. We in Serbia know what was happening here in 1999”, he said in Belgrade, shortly after winning his debut at the local ATP 250. “Ordinary people always suffer – we’ve had a lot of wars in the Balkans. That said, I can’t support the Wimbledon decision. It’s crazy. It’s not the athletes’ fault. When politics interfere with sport, it usually doesn’t end well,” he continued.

Nole further said that “For Ukraine, it would be better if Wimbledon donated all its proceeds as support rather than banishing Russians and Belarusians. I fully support Ukraine and its people. I just feel that Wimbledon is doing this more for their own gain and for their own sake.” image than to really help” (here it is worth considering that Djokovic may not have known at the time of the interview that the decision is not only for Wimbledon, but also for the LTA and that it covers many other tournaments).

@johnhmillman Ukraine needs peace and freedom that we are dying for right now. Not money.

Anyone who thinks that decision like this one is targeting players personally is pretty selfish. Players are great part of advertising and big example to their fans. Silence is a betrayal https://t.co/rFEEP8Z4oz ? Marta Kostyuk (@marta_kostyuk) April 20, 2022

Things I think I think:

– It would be very interesting if Djokovic and his PTPA colleagues threaten a boycott of Wimbledon. Offering not to contest a slam on behalf of his wronged peers would be a great chance for the number one to show that he’s not always selfish like he was in the Australian Open and Indian Wells episodes.

– Not everyone is against the WTA. Ukrainian athletes like Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk and Sergiy Stakhovsky supported the measure. The trio claims that some Russian and Belarusian tennis players were vague in mentioning the war and never really expressed their opinion. For them, “silence is betrayal”, and their exclusion from tournaments seems fair.

– Can ATP and WTA take British tournaments off their calendar? Can you withdraw points from tournaments? We are entering uncharted, unprecedented territory, and we cannot rule out any possibility for the time being. The only certainty is that there will be plenty of action behind the scenes, and whatever the end result of it all, it will leave scars.

– Today’s sound on my Kuba Disco: the classic War Pigs (Black Sabbath), which needs no explanation.

