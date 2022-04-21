Businessman says Marlon has a market in Europe and criticizes Fluminense

Marlon had his first chance of the season last Tuesday, when he came off the bench and made the cross that ended in Germán Cano’s goal, the second in Fluminense’s 3-2 comeback victory over Vila Nova-GO, at Maracanã, for the third round of the Copa do Brasil. The left-back has a contract until the end of the year and said he has not yet been contacted for possible talks about renewal.. This situation was confirmed by Marcelo Karan, his manager.

The agent recalls that Marlon, after passing through Portuguese (Boavista) and Turkish (Trabzonspor) football, has a market in Europe and criticized the club itself, which devalues ​​the player by not giving him opportunities.

– There is no talk of renewal. Marlon played in two European leagues, in Portugal and Turkey, and did very well in both. He practically played 90% of the matches at both clubs. So he has an interesting market in Europe. The window is still far away and there was nothing interesting, but he has this market. Of course he not playing the showcase diminishes. This is a situation that even Fluminense ends up devaluing him – he said.

Last Monday, NETFLU published that the board’s intention is, yes, to call Marlon for a conversation and propose a new contract of at least two years. Marlon can sign a pre-contract with any club starting in July.