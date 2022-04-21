Bustos admits responsibility for Santos’ defeat against Coritiba

Coach Fabián Bustos admitted responsibility for Santos’ 1-0 defeat against Coritiba today (20), at Couto Pereira, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The return will be on May 12, at Vila Belmiro, and Peixe will need to win by two goals to advance to the round of 16.

Bustos defended his lineup, but regretted the tactical and individual mistakes, especially in the first half, when goalkeeper João Paulo made eight important saves. The Argentine also criticized the refereeing for Alef Manga’s unmarked penalty on Madson.

“The first half was very bad, especially the first 15, 20 minutes. Intensity, positioning, recovery. Bad. Without taking away the merits of Coritiba, but we were lax. Without pressing, without fighting for every ball as it has to be. João Paulo saved in at least three or four clear scoring chances. We conceded the goal on the counterattack. But it’s impossible not to comment on what happens to us in every game. The penalty was very, very, very clear. A colossal mistake. And I’m sent off when it’s his mistake? I replied with respect, never insult. It’s been three games in a row suffering from refereeing errors. It’s a complicated situation, which I hope it doesn’t happen again. Today there was no need for VAR. All Brazil saw the penalty “, said .

Santos was selected with Willian Maranhão, Sandry, Ricardo Goulart and Bryan Angulo. Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo, Léo Baptistão and Marcos Leonardo left.

“I’m the main responsible. We didn’t do what we planned. We weren’t well tactically and defensively in the first half, with many mistakes. The main responsible is me. João Paulo saved, but it could have been 1-1 with the penalty. saw the penalty and we would rise emotionally. We improved in the second half, more balanced. I am responsible for individual, tactical and collective errors. I do not absolve myself of responsibility, but it could be a draw. We played very badly in the first half, tactical and individual errors , all my responsibility. And the game is open. It’s 180 minutes. Today we play with a line of four, a defensive midfielder and a gamer, and four forwards. Ângelo and Julio are offensive. Goulart and Angulo too. We had Goulart for Baptistão and Angulo for Marcos Leonardo, as well as Fernández and Zanocelo for Maranhão and Sandry. But we didn’t do well in the first half. The changes were due to the number of games. Fernández arrived and played all of them. Angulo and Marcos Leonardo are on the same level and can play both, as well as the others. The problem is that we defend poorly tactically.”

Santos will return to the field to face América-MG on Sunday, at Vila Belmiro, for the third round of the Brazilian Championship.