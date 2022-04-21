BYD Han hits the market from R$ 539,990

BYD Han reached the national market as the second product of the Chinese brand and with a suggested price of R$ 539,990.

The executive sedan arrives as a premium electric proposal with a really luxury price, delivering sports performance, going from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

With a limited top speed of 186 km/h, the Han has 494 horsepower, with 222 horsepower in the front engine and 272 horsepower in the rear.

With a torque of 69 kgfm, the BYD Han also uses Blade lithium batteries with 76.9 kWh, with fast charging from 30% to 80% in just 25 minutes on a DC charger.

In just 10 minutes, it guarantees an extra 135 km of range in its lithium-iron phosphate cells, which allow it to run up to 500 km on the NEDC cycle or over 400 km on the WLTP.

Henrique Antunes, Sales Director at BYD Brazil, says: “The Han EV brings a new standard for sedans, with a lot of design, performance and luxury, characteristics that make it even confused with a sports car”.

The citation to “EV” is due to the fact that in China there is a DM-i version of the Han, that is, with plug-in hybrid propulsion.

Focused on luxury, BYD Han features full LED headlights and LED taillights, as well as a 15.6-inch DiLink digital and multimedia cluster, whose screen is swiveling.

With a leather interior, the BYD Han has electric front seats with ventilation and heating, dual zone air conditioning with PM 2.5 filtering and ionizer, as well as wireless charging for smartphones via wireless.

Using NFC technology, the owner can access the car using the smartphone, including turning it on. At the back, good space and air diffusers, while the cabin has an electric sunroof.

With 410 liters in the trunk, whose lid is electric with foot sensor, the BYD Han comes with an ADAS+ package, including 360-degree monitoring, rear traffic alert and vehicle approach alert for opening doors.

It is offered in Black, Blue, Red, White and Gray colors, with a 5-year warranty for the car and 8 years for the battery.