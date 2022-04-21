Calpers wants to pull Buffett’s chair | Market

The largest public employee pension fund in the United States, Calpers will vote in favor of an independent director to take over as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, dethroning Warren Buffett – who has held the position for just over half a century and is also the holding company’s CEO. .

The proposal will be put to a vote at the holding company’s annual shareholders meeting, scheduled for April 30, and was presented by the National Legal and Policy Center, linked to the California retirement fund.

“The CEO of Berkshire is also the chairman. We believe that these functions are greatly diminished when held by a single employee of the company, thus weakening its governance structure”, defended the text just before adding some expert quotes ratifying the point – one of them from a 2014 report by Deloitte .

A sign of weakened governance in Brazil or Europe, the accumulation of chairman and CEO positions is not uncommon in the United States, especially in the financial sector – although more investors have been pressing in this direction in recent years. In 2017, more than half of the S&P500 companies had the same executive with both hats, a percentage that dropped to 43% last year, the lowest in history, according to the Financial Times. One of them is JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon, a reference to the “imperial CEO” era.

In Germany and Switzerland, 2.7% of companies in the main stock index have the same executive in both positions, compared to 2% in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In Brazil, the accumulation of positions is prohibited for companies listed on the Novo Mercado.

If it depends on Berskshire’s current board, the change will not go ahead. In a document submitted to the SEC yesterday, management encouraged shareholders to vote against the amendment. The board’s view is that Buffett should remain accumulating at least for now.

The 91-year-old and in good health, the billionaire Oracle of Omaha has about 32% of the voting power in Berkshire, a company he created in 1965. The company has plans for the founder’s son, Howard Buffett, 67, , whether the non-executive chairman is so defended by shareholders, but only after his father leaves. In this case, the current vice president, Greg Abel, takes over as CEO, a definition made in May of last year.

In a filing with the SEC, Calpers also expressed support for four other proposals that the Berkshire board opposes, including more transparency in reporting environmental efforts and diversity. The fund holds $2.3 billion in company stock. A MarketWatch survey showed that Berkshire is unique among the top US companies with resistance to reporting on how it contributes to climate change.