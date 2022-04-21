Carille praises Athletico’s reserves for their rout in the Copa do Brasil and guarantees: “I’ll use the group” | athletico-pr

Athletico’s 5-2 victory over Tocantinópolis-TO in the opening of the Copa do Brasil earned praise from Fabio Carille . The coach liked the performance of the reserve team, thanked the efforts of the players who faced the trip and guaranteed: the group will rotate a lot during the season.

Of the holders he had used in the first two games for the Hurricane, the coach selected only goalkeeper Bento. Hugo Moura and Cuello only entered in the second half.

– I already thanked you there in the locker room, but I want to publicly thank you for your commitment and respect for coming here, on a difficult journey, to enter the field and donate. We knew it wouldn’t be easy, it was a field that wouldn’t give many conditions for a technical team. But they knew how to overcome themselves and that was very important for this result – said Carille at a press conference.

The coach acknowledged that he still hasn’t been able to show his face to the team after just seven days in charge of Athletico and with three games played.

However, Fabio Carille stated that he saw an “evolution of ideas” in these first days with the red-black group.

The evolution of ideas, yes, but there is still a doubt with the way to play. To press, to attack, to seek spaces, to triangulate, regardless of the way of playing. I have discussed a lot. I’m not having time to work and change. — Fabio Carille

Marlos and Vitor Bueno, highlights of the Hurricane in the rout against Tocantinópolis-TO, have not yet managed to join the starting lineup, but should gain more space with Carille.

The coach revealed that he will keep a rotation to be able to play with intensity in all competitions in 2022. In addition to the Copa do Brasil, Athletico competes in the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa Libertadores da América.

– If I want intensity, with our schedule, our trips and games every two days, I’ll have to use the group. We’ve already caught Flamengo on Saturday and Libertadores on Tuesday, Libertad, in Paraguay. If I want intensity, I’m going to have to make changes. And without losing quality, as it is a well-qualified group.

Fabio Carille – Tocantinópolis-TO x Athletico

THE athletic returns to the field for the third round of the Brasileirão, on Saturday, against Flamengoat Arena da Baixada.