Carnival in SP will pay tribute to victims of Covid-19 – 04/20/2022

The first official Carnival in São Paulo since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 will pay tribute to the victims of Covid-19.

Samba musician Carlinhos Sebá, who has worked in schools such as Pérola Negra, Mocidade Alegre, Dragões da Real and X-9 Paulistana, is one of the people who will be remembered on the avenue. He died of Covid in May 2020.

He is one of the more than 662,000 people who have officially died of Covid in the country. His last Carnival was as champion of the Special Group, parading with the Águias de Ouro drums.

At Carnival after the pandemic, he would direct the drums of Colorado do Brás, one of the schools that will honor him on the avenue bearing his name in the wrapping of all drum instruments.

A few days before being hospitalized with the coronavirus, the samba singer told his wife Marcia Mendes Romão Alves that he thought that everyone would catch the disease at some point and that “if I had to die, I would die, so it was good to live everything that I could before that. “.

His death left deep marks on those who, like him, are closely linked to samba and carnival. Sebá will be honored by at least three schools in 2022, on and off the avenue.

At Morro da Casa Verde, his bossa, the sambista’s trademark, will be incorporated next Thursday (21) into the samba plot by Marcel Bonfim, 35, who is the school’s drum master.

“I was a fan of his. When I met him and we started playing together, we became friends. I met my wife thanks to him. Sebá was going to be my best man at the religious ceremony, but there was no time”, says Bonfim.

X-9 Paulistana will pay tribute to Sebá in the concentration, during the warm-up, before entering the avenue also on Thursday (21) to fight to return to the Special Group.

Fábio Américo, drum master at the school, says that the X-9 parade in 2022 is entirely dedicated to Sebá. “He was always a very special person for all of us. A great friend”, says Américo.

The last Vai-Vai car to enter the avenue next Saturday (23) will be dedicated not only to the victims of the coronavirus, but also to important pillars of the school who have died from other diseases in the last two years.

The car’s design is still a secret, but what is known is that some of the school’s stars will be in their place of honor, represented in photos in giant golden crowns.

This is the case of Sonia Baiana, as Sonia Alves de Almeida was known, who died at age 70 in 2020 from microcardiopathy.

“It was very unexpected and very difficult for all of us. She lived at Vai-Vai for 40 years. Since I was born she was featured on floats. Eliana, the presenter, paraded for the first time at Vai-Vai. My mother made her clothes”, explains her daughter, Yasmin Alves de Almeida Tobias, 34.