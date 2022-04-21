Casagrande shoots Vítor Pereira for Luan’s absence

Commentator Walter Casagrande Jr, from TV Globo, shot at a particular choice of coach Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians, in the team’s match against Portuguesa-RJ, valid for the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil and played tonight in Londrina.

For the former striker, the coach was wrong to not put midfielder Luan in the duel – the player has not yet had the opportunity to play in the São Paulo team under the command of the Portuguese, who has been at the club for almost two months.

Since the beginning of the 2nd half, Casão questioned the changes made by Vítor during the match and considered the absence of shirt 7 on the field an “injustice”.

“I don’t like Vítor Pereira’s behavior in this match, what he’s doing with Luan is unfair”, began the commentator.

“Is he going to put Luan against Palmeiras or Boca Juniors? He won’t. He should have given the opportunity today. I didn’t think it was cool,” continued Casagrande, alluding to the next two games for Corinthians.

Minutes later, when Vítor Pereira ran out of substitutions by opting for the young Wesley in place of Mosquito, the subject came up again. When questioned by Cléber Machado about shirt 7, the commentator made new criticisms of the coach.

“In my opinion, he climbed very badly and moved very badly. The team will end the match with three defensive midfielders. It’s a bad game for Corinthians and a bad job for Vítor Pereira. “, finished.