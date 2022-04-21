Celtics take 17 points, beat the Nets over and open 2-0 in the series | nba

The best defense in the NBA didn’t show up in the first half, but it lived up to the adjective in the second half of Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets. On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics conceded 65 points in the first two quarters and just 42 after the break. The performance helped the team take 17 points off, turn around and win 114-107 in Boston. The team is now 2-0 in the first-round playoff match.

Seven players scored in double digits for the Celtics. Highlight for Jaylen Brown’s 22 points and Jayson Tatum’s 19 points and 10 assists. On the other side, Kevin Durant scored 27 points, but hit only 4 of 17 attempts on the court. The strong marking on top of the star in the last period paid off. Kyrie Irving, foe number one for the Boston crowd, was teased throughout the game once again. He scored just 10 points with 4 out of 13 on the court.

1 of 4 Jaylen Brown climbs into the basket — Photo: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Jaylen Brown climbs into the basket — Photo: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The first time Boston took the lead was with 7:49 on the clock in the last quarter. The difference of 17 at the end of the second period turned to dust in the third partial. The comeback, however, only happened at 94-92. The strong defense of the Celtics limited the Nets to 4 points in the first 8 minutes of the fourth period. With that, the home team ended the partial with 29 to 17 and the victory in the pocket.

The series now travels to New York, where Brooklyn will be in control of the next two duels, on Saturday and Monday. Ben Simmons could make his debut in one of these games, as he has started training with the team in recent days. On the Celtics side, the return of center Robert Williams, who is recovering from a knee injury, is not ruled out.

Celtics

Jayson Tatum ()

Jaylen Brown ()

Grant Williams ()

nets

Kevin Durant ()

Kyrie Irving ( )

Bruce Brown ()

2 of 4 Game 2: Celtics v Nets — Photo: Getty Game 2: Celtics v Nets — Photo: Getty

assistance

Celtics 27

Nets 16

Turnovers

Celtics 14

Nets 14

Points generated by turnovers

Celtics 19

nets 8

points in the bottle

Celtics 44

Nets 34

second chance points

Celtics 15

Nets 15

Transition points

Celtics 12

Nets 13

field shots

Celtics (%)

Nets (%)

three shots

Celtics (%)

Nets (%)

free throws

Celtics (%)

Nets (%)

3 of 4 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Scoring chart — Photo: NBA

First period – Nets 33 to 24: Bruce Brown scored the first 9 points of the game and reached 12 at the end of the period. The Nets dominated the first half and opened 14. Durant scored 10. On the other hand, Grant Williams scored 8. A curiosity: Kyrie left the court and went to the locker room to eat for the first time of the day. He is a Muslim during Ramadan.

Second period – Nets 32 to 31: Brooklyn scored 65 first-half points against the best defense in the NBA in 2022. Dragic had 13 points in the second half, for a total of 16, and led the Nets’ offense from the bench. Durant scored 5 more, for a total of 15. On the other hand, Tatum and Jaylen Brown had just 7 points each so far. Score from 65 to 55 in the break.

4 of 4 Game 2: Celtics v Nets — Photo: Getty Game 2: Celtics v Nets — Photo: Getty

Third quarter – Celtics 30 to 25: The home team reacted and even tied the game in the third quarter, but the Nets regained the lead at the end. The Boston star duo didn’t have much of an offensive performance, with 12 points each for Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But Grant Williams (17), Horford (16) and Theis (15) made up for it. On the other side, Durant added 6 for a total of 21. Score from 90 to 85.

Fourth Quarter – Celtics 29 to 17: The first time Boston took the lead was at 7:49 on the clock in the last quarter, with the score 94-92. The strong defense of the Celtics limited the Nets to 4 points in the first 8 minutes of the period, 17 in the total of the partial. The attack played its part in an avalanche, and the second victory was guaranteed without any surprises in the final minutes.