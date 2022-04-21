Ceni admits São Paulo’s bad first half against Juventude: “We did absolutely nothing” | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni admitted that São Paulo’s first half against Juventude, this Wednesday, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, left something to be desired. Tricolor lost 2-0 and got the tie in the second half.

– We did absolutely nothing in the first half. The energy wasn’t as good as usual, it was a minimally reasonable first half. Sara coming back from injury, a player who will regain his form, Calleri was very alone in the front, Luciano floating more… I didn’t have a partner for Calleri, so in the second half we made some changes. The biggest was the shift to taking more risks. The goal from the dead ball gives a better confidence – said the coach.

For this Wednesday’s game, Ceni again made changes to the starting lineup compared to the previous game, against Flamengo (3-1 defeat). The defensive line, for example, was completely different.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni in a game between São Paulo and Juventude — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net Rogério Ceni in São Paulo’s game against Juventude — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

The changes made São Paulo lose the intensity and show some problems of integration. According to Rogério Ceni, changes are inevitable at this time of many games in a row.

– Preserving the physical part so as not to lose an injured player, we try. Seven players from the previous game to this one, we’ll have to change a player for the next one, play, go back to the hotel, sleep… It weighs heavily on the athlete, the wear and tear is great – said the coach.

– The intention is to prepare for decision-making in the sequence of games, we will have many trips, we are going to Fortaleza. If you always take the same ones, you can’t have good presentations. Even without the trip we didn’t have the ability to have a good presentation, in the second it was more competitive and had chances of goals – he added.

Best moments: Youth 2 x 2 São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil

São Paulo returns to the field next Saturday, at 4:30 pm, to face Red Bull Bragantino, for the third round of the Brazilian Championship.

“Three days are tough, we play Saturday again, it’s not exclusive to us, Saturday’s game could be Sunday,” commented Ceni.

The return game against Juventude, in Morumbi, is only on May 12th. The match is worth a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

“Much more luck than judgment or competence”, says Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

The ge São Paulo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv