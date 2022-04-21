Cereal bar to cut the effect of alcohol is Ambev’s new launch – Metro World News Brasil

From this Wednesday until the end of April, revelers who are going through the samba school parades in Anhembi, in SP, or in Sapucaí, in Rio, will receive free cereal bars from Ambev that delay the effects of alcohol.

The bars called On By Beats, from the Beats brand, is a pilot project of the Smart Drinking Lab, reduce the absorption of alcohol by the body by up to 24%, according to tests carried out in Brazil and Canada.

The product debut will be made at Carnival and at some private parties in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The flavor that will be offered to the public in the test phase is peanut with oatmeal.

Ambev’s institutional manager Anna Paula Alves clarified that the product combines the effects of food with ingredients with the potential to retain alcohol and that there are already similar products being sold in the United States and in other countries.

“We want to test the suitability of Brazilian consumers for a product with these characteristics. In the United States, for example, the product has already been successful at events and festivals, but in Brazil it is unprecedented,” he said. “The main objective is to offer options, tools and products that help our consumers to moderate, and nothing better than counting on technology to enhance this journey of balance”, he clarified.

The concept of the bar is to create an antidote for the very product that Ambev sells, but experts warn that if the brand has not managed to strengthen the idea of ​​moderation, people may start using the product to be able to drink more.