Check out 5 career movies to marathon on holiday – Money Times

THE last extended holiday of the semester asks for a special schedule, even if you stay at home.

Tiradentes takes place this Thursday (21) and, for the lucky ones who can “amend” Friday, there will be four days of rest that ask, among other things, for a good film.

To enjoy the days off, we list 5 movies about careerbusiness and entrepreneurship to motivate and inspire you. See what they are and where they are available to watch:

1. Invictus (2009)

The film “Invictus” tells the story of Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman), who was aware that South Africa continued to be a racist and economically divided country, as a result of the Apartheid.

The proximity of the Rugby World Cup, held for the first time in the country, made Mandela decide to use the sport to unite the population.

For this, Francois Pienaar (Matt Damon), captain of the South African team, holds a meeting and encourages him to pursue the goal of selection national champion.

The long one talks about leadership, motivation, overcoming, teamwork and others. It is available on HBOMax.

two. The devil Wears Prada (2006)

Working with a difficult boss can be challenging, to say the least. “The Devil Wears Prada” shows how this can happen.

Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is a young woman who got a job at runaway Magazine, the most important fashion magazine in New York.

She goes on to work as Miranda’s assistant. priestly (Meryl Streep), the magazine’s chief executive. Despite the chance that many would dream of getting, Andrea notes that working with Miranda isn’t that simple.

The film talks about professional challenges, vocation, determination, balance between personal and professional life and other topics. You can watch it on Star+.

3. A Man Among Giants (2016)

Starred by Will Smith“A Man Among Giants” tells the story of the Dr. Bennett omalu (Will Smith), a forensic neuropathologist who diagnoses severe brain trauma in a football player.

Investigating the matter, he discovers that it is a common ailment among sports professionals. Determined to reverse the picture and expose to the world the serious situation, he wages a war against the mighty NFL, American football league.

The production tells the story of a trajectory of determination, irreverence, motivation and conviction that can be seen in Netflix.

4. On fire (2015)

The movie “On Fire” tells the story of chef Adam Jones (Bradley Cooper), who was once one of the most respected in Paris, but ends up getting involved with alcohol and drugs, which causes his career to be jeopardized.

After a period of isolation in New Orleans, he leaves for London ready to restart his career and win the dreamed third star in the popular Michelin restaurant guide. So he enlists the help of Tony (Daniel Brühl), who runs a restaurant in the British capital, and recruits a team of old acquaintances.

The film is available on Netflix, Globoplay, Telecine and Paramount+ platforms and talks about starting over, determination, motivation for success and others.

5. The Boy Who Discovered the Wind (2020)

Available on Netflix, “The Boy Who Discovered the Wind” is based on the true story of William Kamkwamba.

The young man from Malawi, Africa, always striving to acquire more and more diversified knowledge, gets tired of watching all his colleagues in his village going through difficulties and starts to develop an innovative wind turbine.

Courage, innovationdetermination are some of the words that define the film that also shows how some attitudes and behaviors that are important for a successful career are naturally present in people.