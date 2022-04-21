check out some banks that offer early refund

The refund of excess tax income tax is made in accordance with the rules of the IRS, which determines to be made in order of delivery of documentation, however, several banks have offered to advance the amount to their account holders.

2022 Income Tax Refund Calendar

In 2022, the payment of the refund will be made in five lots, with those who deliver first, receive first, however, teachers, the elderly and people with disabilities have priority.

1st lot – May 31;

2nd lot – June 30;

3rd lot – July 29;

4th lot – August 31;

5th batch – September 30;

Anticipation of refund

For those who are in need of money with some urgency and do not want to wait for the payment of the refund, banks offer the option to anticipate the amount, however, are charged interest rates, ie, it is a kind of loan guarantee.

Check out some banks that offer the service:

Santander

The bank makes the service available to account holders through the application (available for android and iOS), internet banking, call center or branches, it is necessary to present the income tax return and the minimum amount for anticipation is R$ 100.00.

The interest rate varies according to the customer’s profile, starting from 1.69% and it is possible to anticipate 100% of the refund.

The amount is available as soon as the contract is signed and the loan is paid automatically when the refund is deposited by the IRS. If the taxpayer does not receive until the last batch, he has until December 20 to pay the debt.

Itau

At Itaú, the minimum advance amount is BRL 200.00 and it is not necessary to have a pre-approved limit in the company. The fee varies according to the customer’s relationship with the bank and is on average two% per month. It is possible to request the anticipation through the application (available for android and iOS), website, ATMs, branches and teleservice. The contract expires on December 21, when the debt must be settled.

Bank of Brazil

Banco do Brasil account holders can also anticipate up to 100% of the amount of the Income Tax refund, for this, it is necessary to indicate the current account for crediting the payment of the Federal Revenue Service.

To request the advance, it is necessary to access the institution’s digital channels or go to one of the agencies and send the receipt of the declaration electronically. The interest starts from 1.99% monthvarying according to the customer’s relationship with the bank.

Federal Savings Bank

Caixa makes it possible to anticipate up to 75% of the refund at a rate from 1.78% per month, through credit assessment. The service is only available to those who indicated the state company to receive the refund. Settlement of the contract must take place by September 30th.

Bradesco

Bradesco has to 100% of the refund amount for anticipation, which can be requested through the application (available for android and iOS), internet banking or at the branch where the customer has an account. With rates starting at 1.99% per month, the loan must be paid off in a single installment by September 30th.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com