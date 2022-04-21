Check out the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 on Tiradentes holiday in Fortaleza | Ceará

Fortaleza plans to vaccinate about 3,500 people per appointment against Covid-19 this Thursday (21st), Tiradentes holiday . According to the city hall, there will be application of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th dose, in specific points of the city. The lists with the list of those scheduled are available on the Fortaleza City Hall website (see here).

Fortaleza is applying the third dose to pregnant, postpartum and immunosuppressed women aged between 12 and 17 years. The service is taking place on demand, respecting the minimum interval after the second dose.

The public is being welcomed at the Events Center and at the Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza malls, in addition to the health posts published daily on the Fortaleza City Hall website.

The prefecture reinforces that the mandatory use of masks remains in health equipment, such as hospitals, polyclinics, medical and dental clinics, health posts and Emergency Care Units (UPAs).

The use of masks by the elderly, people with comorbidities or who have flu symptoms is also oriented. At Covid-19 vaccination points in the capital, the city hall recommends the use of masks.