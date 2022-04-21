Check out the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 this Thursday (21/04)

This Thursday (21/04), from 9 am to 5 pm, the Prefecture of Fortaleza continues with the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and intends to vaccinate about 3,500 people by appointment. There will be application of first, second, third and fourth doses, at specific points, as described below.

Consult registration

The lists with the list of those scheduled are available on the website https://coronavirus.fortaleza.ce.gov.br. It is also possible to consult the Vacine Já Fortaleza website.

Covid-19 control measures

According to the state decree (April 14, 2022), the City Hall of Fortaleza reinforces that the mandatory use of masks remains in health equipment, such as hospitals, polyclinics, medical and dental clinics, health posts and Emergency Care Units (UPAs). ). It is also guiding the use of masks by the elderly, people with comorbidities or who have flu symptoms. At vaccination points against Covid-19 in the capital, the PMF recommends the use of masks.

Pregnant women, postpartum women or immunosuppressed between 12 and 17 years old

With the aim of expanding the protection of the people of Fortaleza against Covid-19, the City Hall of Fortaleza is applying the third dose to pregnant, postpartum and immunosuppressed women aged between 12 and 17 years. The service is taking place on demand, respecting the minimum interval after the second dose. This public is being welcomed to receive D3 at the Events Center and at the Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza malls, in addition to the health posts published daily on the Fortaleza City Hall portal.

Immunosuppressed, including pregnant and postpartum women – 12 to 17 years: D3 after two months of D2

Pregnant women and mothers – 12 to 17 years: D3 after four months of D2.

Necessary documents

Adults and Teens: when attending the vaccination center, it is necessary to present the original documents: identity (with photo), CPF, National Health Card (CNS) and updated proof of residence. In the case of a second dose, also bring the vaccination card. Adolescents who do not have a RG can take their birth certificate along with a photo document, which can be a single ticket or a student ID.

Immunosuppressed: must carry documentation proving immunosuppression.

Children: at the time of vaccination, it will be necessary to present the number of the National Health Card (CNS) and the child’s official identification document, which can be one of the following options: birth certificate, identity card or passport. You will also need to present up-to-date proof of residency and an original photo ID of the child’s guardian at the time of application.

flu syndrome

The Prefecture of Fortaleza reinforces that the application of vaccination in children who are positive with Covid-19 follows the same recommendation as the adult public, according to the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm).

Children with Covid-19 should only receive the immunizer 30 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive result in asymptomatic cases. In negative cases for the coronavirus, but with a flu-like syndrome, the vaccine must be received 48 hours after the symptoms have disappeared.

Service this Thursday (21/04)

*The service described below is based on the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center.

FIRST DOSE

The vaccine against Covid-19 is released for residents of Fortaleza, without prior appointment, from the age of 05. To do this, you just have to be registered for 48 hours on the Saúde Digital website and go to the places listed below.

Shopping Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

SECOND DOSE

1 – Assistance to those who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the AstraZeneca and Janssen brand:

Shopping Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

2 – Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the CoronaVac or Pfizer brand:

Shopping Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

THIRD DOSE

1 – Assistance for people aged over 18 who have missed their third dose schedule or who have completed four months of their second dose:

Shopping Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

FOURTH DOSE

1- Service for immunosuppressed patients over 18 years of age or for elderly people over 80 who have missed their fourth dose schedule:

Shopping Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza