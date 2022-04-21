Business

Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2473 contest; prize is BRL 3.7 million

(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Wednesday night (4/20), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5833 contests; Lotofácil’s 2501; the 2473 of the Mega-Seine; the 2302 of Lotomania and the 233 of Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • SUPER SEVEN | WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • QUINE | WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • SUPER SEVEN | WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOMANIA | WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOFÁCIL | WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash

Mega Sena

The sweetheart of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 3.7 million, had the following dozens drawn: 15-18-28-42-55-60.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 708 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 14-45-67-74-79.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 550 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 0
Column 2: two
Column 3: 7
Column 4: 4
Column 5: 4
Column 6: two
Column 7: 4

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 182 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 10-11-12-15-23-25-34-37-38-45-48-50-52-57-63-67-69-78-87-91.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result:01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-19-20-22-23-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


