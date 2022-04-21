Chelsea defense makes ‘leash’, Arsenal wins electrifying classic and remains firm for Champions League spot

At Stamford Bridge, rival teams made an electrifying classic in a late game of the 25th round of the Premier League

There was no lack of emotion this Wednesday (20), in the London classic between Chelsea and Arsenal. At Stamford Bridge, the two rivals faced each other in a late game of the 25th round of the Premier League, and it was the Gunners who came out on top. Counting on a ‘little help’ from Blueswho did not have a good defensive performance, the coach’s team Mikel Arteta won 4-2 outside their own domains. The match was broadcast live and exclusively by ESPN on Star+.

With the result, Arsenal returned to breathe in the Premier League, after three straight defeats, to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton. In addition, the team is more than alive in the fight for a direct spot in the group stage of Champions League.

And in the first half, whoever blinked, lost. Jokes aside, the initial stage of the classic was beyond busy and had four goals scored in just over half an hour.

The ‘rain of goals’ began in the 13th minute. Left-back Nuno Tavares threw a shot towards the attack of the gunners and featured a bizarre failure by defender Christensen, who gave the ball on a layup to Nketiah, who dominated, advanced towards the area and finished for the goal. Arsenal 1-0!

However, Arsenal’s celebration was short-lived. In the 17th minute, Loftus-Cheek intercepted a pass in Arsenal’s defense and played for Timo Werner, who carried the ball and finished it from the edge of the area. The German striker still had a detour in the middle of the way to leave everything the same at Stamford Bridge.

10 minutes passed until the gunners back to the front. Saka made a good play on the right near the area and played for Odegaard, who hit Smith Rowe. The London club’s number 10 hit placed and scored a great goal to make the 2-1.

And the owners of the house went to get it once again. In the 32nd minute, Marcos Alonso took a throw-in and scored with Mason Mount – with the help of Arsenal’s defense -, who threw in the area and saw Azpilicueta complete for the goal to make it 2-2.

On the return to the second half, Thomas Tuchel removed Christensen from the team, for the entry of the Brazilian Thiago Silva, but Chelsea still went back to ‘sleep’ in defense.

In the 12th minute, Azpilicueta missed a pass close to midfield, the ball landed at the feet of Nketiah, who saw Sarr and Kanté ‘butt heads’ inside the area, continued confident in the bid and scored Arsenal’s third goal, and the his second in the classic.

In stoppage time, Arsenal defined the victory in the derby after a penalty scored in their favor. The referee saw Azpilicueta pull Saka inside the area and signaled the penalty. In the charge, the Gunners’ number 7 charged very well and made it 4 to 2.

Best moments

Championship status

With the victory, Arsenal were the 57 points and is the 5th placed in the Premier League table, tied in points with tottenhamwhich is the 4th placed and also has 32 games. Chelsea, on the other hand, are still in 3rd with the same 62 spots.

The Guy: Eddie Nketiah

The shirt 30 was the big name of the classic in London. And it wasn’t just because of the goals scored.

From the first half, the jewel of the Gunners’ academy – who also passed through the Blues’ academy – was one of the most persistent players on the field.

That persistence, which was the mark of his second goal. If it weren’t for her, Nketiah wouldn’t have tried until the end to score the second time in the match.

It was bad: Chelsea defense

It wasn’t just the first goal of the game, scored by Nketiah, which featured a failure by the Blues defense, committed by Christensen.

In the rivals’ third goal, also scored by Nketiah, Azpilicueta missed a pass at the beginning of the play and, as if that weren’t enough, Sarr still got the ball on a layup for the Arsenal forward, still ‘butting his head’ with Kanté, who tried to help the companion, but ended up getting in the way.

Definitely, if Chelsea hadn’t made these two mistakes, the score could have been different at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku gets another chance among the starters, but it goes badly

Chelsea’s number 9 returned to start after three games, but it didn’t go well. In the first half, he had a single opportunity to score and nothing more.

With 15 minutes into the 2nd half, he was taken off the field by coach Thomas Tuchel, who put Kai Havertz on.

Azpilicueta gets angry and will take satisfaction with Chelsea fan

Shortly after the final whistle, the Chelsea captain did not like what he heard from a fan in the stands at Stamford Bridge and approached to take satisfaction. Although it was not possible to know exactly what was said, the Spanish gesticulated a lot and was irritated.

next games

The two teams return to the field for the Premier League at the weekend. On Saturday (23), from 8:30 am, Arsenal will host the Manchester United, at the Emirates Stadium, while on Sunday (24th), it is Chelsea’s turn to get into action, once again at Stamford Bridge, against West Hamfrom 10 am.

Datasheet

Chelsea 2 x 4 Arsenal

GOALS: Chelsea: Werner (17′ 1°T) and Azpilicueta (32′ 1°T);Arsenal: Nketiah (13′ 1°T and 12′ 2°T), Smith Rowe (27′ 1°T) and Saka (47′ 2°T)

CHELSEA: Mendy; Reece James, Christensen (Thiago Silva) and Sarr; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kanté, Marcos Alonso (Ziyech) and Mount; Lukaku (Havertz) and Timo Werner; Technician: Thomas Tuchel

ARSENAL: Ramsdale; Ben White, Holding, Gabriel Magalhães and Nuno Tavaes; Elneny, Xhaka, Saka (Lacazette), Odegaard and Smith Rowe (Cédric Soares); Nketiah (Martinelli). Technician: Mikel Arteta.