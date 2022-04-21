Chevrolet Montana 2023 reveals a little more about its size

Time passes and more about Chevrolet Montana is revealed. The intermediate pickup, which has already had its entire look discovered exclusively by Auto+, runs with less camouflage with each passing day. This helps to understand more and more about the pickup, which reveals a size closer to that of the Renault Oroch than the Fiat Toro.

Within the mid-range pickup segment, today we have three rungs. The entry post is from Oroch with 4.69 m in length. It is 25 cm shorter than the Fiat Toro, which measures 4.94 m. The Ford Maverick is the largest of all with 5.07 m, exactly 13 cm longer than the Toro. Montana 2023 should be between 4.70 m and 4.90 m, that is, between Oroch and Toro.

This is due to the models with which it shares the platform. Oroch derives from the Duster and uses the same base as compact models like Sandero and Logan. History that will repeat itself with the Montana 2023 that has a GEM base of Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker. The platform also serves the Chinese Trailblazer, but it is smaller than the Jeep Compass.

American influence

Spotted by Motor1 right next to the Chevrolet factory, right where the 2023 Montana will be made, came with an interesting revelation. Marcus Dutra, who took the photo, revealed that the pickup had split headlights and a front very similar to the North American Blazer. It will be an important design trick to differentiate it from Tracker.

The rear, on the other hand, was inspired by Fiat. The tall, square lantern is virtually identical to the Toro and Strada. However, Montana is distinguished by the black plastic that connects the two flashlights and is accompanied by the Chevrolet name stamped on the back cover. Square cab will follow the Ford Maverick recipe to provide more interior space.

Montana Mysteries 2023

Perhaps the biggest question about the new Chevrolet Montana 2023 is its engine. The Tracker’s 1.2 turbo three-cylinder is the biggest bet. However, with 133 hp and 21.4 kgfm of torque it is at a clear disadvantage compared to the 1.3 turbos of Oroch and Toro. To get around the situation, Chevrolet has ready a 1.3 three-cylinder turbo with 164 hp and 24.4 kgfm of torque.

Engine used in China by Tracker, is weaker than the Oroch 1.3 turbo which delivers 170 hp and 27.5 kgfm and also the Toro 1.3 turbo with its 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm. The advantage, however, is over the Oroch 1.6 aspirated with its 118 hp and 16.2 kgfm of torque. And it’s even bigger compared to the naturally aspirated Strada 1.3 with just 107 hp and 13.7 kgfm.

