China urges US not to use Ukraine’s war to threaten the country – News

China’s Defense Minister on Wednesday (20) asked the head of the United States’ portfolio “not to use the Ukraine issue to defame, accuse, threaten or pressure China”, after the criticism received by his alleged support for the Russian invasion.

Defense Minister Wei Fenghe’s comments come two days after a top US senator said China had to face greater consequences for its support of Moscow.





China did not condemn the invasion of Ukraine and defended its stance on the conflict, despite the United States warning that Beijing’s unwillingness to sanction Russia could affect its links with other economies.

In a conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday, Wei also called on the United States to “stop carrying out military provocations at sea!” according to a Defense Ministry statement.





In the conversation, the Chinese minister also reiterated Beijing’s position on Taiwan, warning that if this issue is not properly managed, there will be a “destabilizing impact” on US-China ties.

Beijing considers this democratically governed island part of its territory and has vowed to take it back one day, using force if necessary.

According to a Pentagon statement, the two senior officials discussed defense, regional security matters and Russia’s “unprovoked” invasion of Ukraine.



