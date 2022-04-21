Church in U.S. makes $87.5 million settlement with 300 abuse victims

Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, may make the biggest settlement of the church in the US for abuse (Photo: Reproduction)

US church to pay 87.5 million to abuse victims

Diocese of Camden will have to compensate 300 people, who were abused between the years 1950 and 1990

Agreement still has to be approved by the court and, if it is, it will be the largest indemnity for the church in the United States.

A church in the United States has agreed to pay 87.5 million (about R$ 275 million) in a settlement with victims of sexual abuse, committed by priests, priests and other church members.

The Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, announced on the institution’s website that the amount will be allocated to 300 people, who were abused between the years 1950 and 1990. The amount still needs to be approved by the Justice of the United States.

According to information from the g1 portal, if the amount of 87.5 million dollars is approved, it will be the largest compensation paid by the Catholic Church in the country. In 2003, a church in Boston reached an $85 million settlement after a sex scandal.

In a statement, Bishop Dennis Sullivan apologized to victims of abuse within the Diocese of Camden. “My prayers go out to all abuse survivors and I am committed to ensuring this never happens again.”

The lawyer for 70 of the victims, Jeff Anderson, said the details of the abuse were not included in the settlement documents. Payment will be made within four years.

Three years ago in 2019, five New Jersey churches listed the names of 180 priests accused of child sexual abuse over decades. Some have already died, while others have been expelled from the church.