‘Cidade Perdida’ and ‘Detetives do Prédio Azul 3’ premiere in theaters in Paraíba | Paraíba

The adventure comedy “Cidade Perdida” opens in theaters in Paraíba this Thursday (21). The children’s film “Detetives do Prédio Azul 3 – An Adventure at the End of the World” also enters the program.

In Lost City, author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels, whose covers star the handsome model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to impersonating the hero character, Dash. . During the tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) so she can guide him to the treasure of the lost city described in her recent book.

Watch the trailer for “Lost City”

The film has dubbed screenings at Cinépolis at Mangabeira Shopping, at Cineserclas at Partage and Tambiá Shopping, at Cinemaxxi Cidade Luz, in Guarabira, and at Multicine and Cine Guedes, in Patos. At Cinépolis at Manaíra Shopping, there are options for dubbed and subtitled sessions.

The Mag Shopping Centerplex and Cine Vieira, in São Bento, have not yet released the schedule.

In the sequel to “Detetives do Prédio Azul”, Pippo (Pedro Henriques Motta), Bento (Anderson Lima) and Sol (Letícia Braga) find themselves in trouble when Severino (Ronaldo Reis) finds an object amid the wreckage of a plane. What looked like a harmless necklace-shaped relic, was, in fact, one of the halves of the valuable ‘Locket of Uzur’, responsible for controlling and manipulating all the magic existing in the world. As soon as he puts the artifact on his neck, the gatekeeper so dear to all begins to transform into an evil figure and control all the magic in the world, putting the world of magic at risk.

The film opens at Cinépolis do Manaíra and Mangabeira Shopping, Cineserclas do Partage and Tambiá Shopping and Multicine and Cine Guedes, in Patos.