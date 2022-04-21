Cinemas have 5 holiday premieres, as a film with Sandra Bullock and Oscar-nominated ‘Flee’ – 04/21/2022 – Cinema

It’s not today that Hollywood plays with its own clichés to make movies. But that’s where “Lost City” goes, a romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, in which she plays an adventure book author, while he is the model who lends his abs for the adventure covers.

But the heartthrob believes that, deep down, it’s more than a flat stomach. He and a billionaire, played by Daniel Radcliffe —yes, the eternal Harry Potter—, think that the treasure of novels is indeed real. Then the author is kidnapped and forced to find the lost city of fiction. It’s the perfect chance for the model to show that he really can be a hero.

For those looking for a more serious film, the request is “Flee: No Place To Call Home”, nominated for three Oscar statuettes. He starts from a not-so-common place, which is making an animated documentary, to tell the story of a young Afghan man forced to flee his country when the Taliban seize power. The drawings give a new perspective to a tragedy so repeated, showing the drama of the refugees and the experiences of their crossings.

Among the inspirations in real life, “The Night of Triumph” is another film in this vein. It tells the story of an unemployed actor who will teach a theater workshop for prisoners that ends up resulting in a successful production of “Waiting for Godot”, which even leads to tours of France.

Among the national premieres, the week has “Detetives do Prédio Azul 3 – An Adventure at the End of the World”, a new chapter with the trio of child detectives who try to save a bewitched doorman, and “Nunca Somos So Modernos”, a romantic comedy in that Letícia Spiller’s character asks her husband’s best friend to start teasing him so that he will be jealous and try to pay more attention to her.

Check out this week’s premieres below.

Lost City

Sandra Bullock plays a famous adventure writer who faces a writer’s block. The success, however, sparks the greed of a billionaire who believes the lost treasure of literature really exists — until she is kidnapped to help find it. In this, the heartthrob, played by Channing Tatum, also does not accept that everything is fiction and sets out on a mission to show the author that, in addition to a beautiful abdomen, he can also be a real hero.



USA, 2022. Directed by: Aaron Nee and Adam Nee. Starring: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. 14 years

Blue Building Detectives 3 – An Adventure at the End of the World

The trio of child detectives who have starred in a series since 2012 arrives in the third feature film with a plot in which they will have to go to the southernmost city on the planet to free the friendly doorman Severino, who found an ancestral medallion and became possessed by an entity. evil.



Brazil, 2021. Direction: Mauro Lima. With: Anderson Lima, Letícia Braga and Pedro Henriques Motta. Free

Flee – No Place To Call Home

Nominated for three Oscar statuettes, the Danish film brings the unusual proposal of making an animated documentary. The story follows a young Afghan man forced to flee his country when the Taliban seize power, traveling to a Russia newly converted to capitalism. Without documents, he and his family try to migrate to a Nordic country and, in this trajectory, they will go through experiences that, in the form of a cartoon, help us to see a harrowing situation from a new perspective.



Denmark, 2021. Directed by: Jonas Poher Rasmussen. 14 years

The Night of Triumph

An unemployed actor is invited to do a theater workshop with prisoners who have no connection with the arts. Hence, he proposes nothing less than a staging of “Waiting for Godot”, by Samuel Beckett. And, against all expectations, the work ends up being a success, which even takes the troupe on a tour of France. Inspired by a true story, the film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival.



France, 2020. Direction: Emmanuel Courcol. Starring: Kad Merad, Marina Hands and Laurent stocker. 14 years​

We’ve Never Been So Modern

Santiago is an unlucky man, but he’s got a beautiful wife. But the marriage doesn’t go very well. That’s why she, played by Letícia Spiller, convinces her husband’s best friend to arouse his jealousy. Over the course of this romantic comedy, as might be expected, the plans end up causing even more confusion.



Brazil, 2022. Direction: Alexandre Moretzsohn and Guga Coelho. With: Letícia Spiller, Dudu Azevedo and Guga Coelho. 14 years